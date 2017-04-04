Fire guts WAEC office in Kaduna

A section of the Kaduna Zonal Office of the West African Examination Council, WAEC, was on Tuesday engulfed by fire.

A senior security source told our reporter that the fire started around 9:10a.m at the zonal office along Kaduna/Zaria Road, Kawo, Kaduna.

“We received a distress call this morning of a fire incident at some offices of the Kaduna WEAC zonal office this morning.

“Four offices were affected by the fire, which has been put under control by the combined efforts of the fire service and other security outfits.

“We suspect the fire was caused by electrical problem,” the source said.

An official of the WAEC office who did not want his name mentioned because he has no authority to speak to journalists, said the exams and administrative offices were affected.

The spokesperson for the police, Kaduna command, Aliyu Usman, did not respond to calls and text messages sent to him.

Daily Trusts quotes WAEC’s deputy registrar, and zonal coordinator, Fidelis Gaya, as saying the fire razed down eight offices in the examination record section and administrative office.

