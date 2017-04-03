UTME: JAMB registers 40 per cent of expected applicants

Related News

The Registrar, Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, Is’haq Oloyede, has assured all applicants that they would be captured in the ongoing UTME registration before its expiration on April 19.

Mr. Oloyede gave the assurance while speaking with journalists on Monday shortly after an inspection tour of JAMB registration centres in Abeokuta.

The professor said about 40 per cent of the expected applicants had been registered across the 650 registration centres across the country.

He assured all applicants that effort was being intensified to ensure effective service delivery.

The registrar expressed concern over some registration centres that were not working according to specification of registration processes.

He said the current challenges being faced by applicants across registration centres was due to the uncooperative attitude of some staff of registration centres.

He explained that facilities put in place by the examination body were being underutilised.

Mr. Oloyede said that he does not envisage any extension for the registration of Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) April 19 deadline.

“I do not envisage any extension, let us utilise fully the time. Now we have registered 40 per cent of the expected candidates as at this morning and today is just the second week that we started.

“We still have two weeks to go; our planning was on 50,000 per day, when we started the first week, because of lack of familiarity with the technology we are using, we had problems.

“But as at yesterday which was Sunday, they registered more than 50, 000; on Friday, they registered 80,000 which means this week they are going to cover the backlog.

“All we need is to go round, tell people to open up more avenue for students to register and tell the students to resist being extorted, there is nothing we can do other than to sensitise them,” he said.

The JAMB boss also said that the Mock Examination would be coming up on April 8 throughout the country.

“It is for us to encourage students to at least practice, those of them who claimed they have not practiced before, we are doing everything to make this examination easy.

“We are not taking a kobo from applicants, but they must pay N700 to the owner of centre where they want to take the examination, we do not own the centres,” the registrar said.

(NAN)