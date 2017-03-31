Zamfara community neglected for 30 years cries for help

Related News

The Kwashabawa community, a border town between Nigeria and Niger Republic in Zamfara, said there has been no government project in the area for over 30 years.

A resident of the community, Shamsuddeen Danturai, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Gusau on Friday that the community had been neglected by local, state and federal government.

Mr. Danturai, who described the situation as sad, said the community, located in Zurmi Local Government Area of the state, has serious infrastructure problems.

“For over 30 years, no single project was executed in the area by federal, state or local government, it is a very sad and terribly bad situation.

“Even though we have been reporting this problem to both local and state governments nothing has been done up till now.

“Our primary school has been dilapidated for over 20 years and there is no single teacher, our clinic is facing also similar challenge.

“We don’t have good roads that connect us to Zurmi, the local government headquarter, and other neighbouring communities.

“In fact, we don’t even have a feeder road that links us with other communities,” he said.

Mr. Danturai lamented that Kwashabawa, which has a rich history, had been totally forgotten by the government.

“Nothing was done or is being done to improve our lives. It is very disheartening the way our people are facing daily life challenges while government keeps silent,” he said.

When contacted, the lawmaker representing the area in the State House of Assembly, Mannir Gidan-Jaja, said he was aware of the plight of Kwashabawa residents.

“As representative of the area in the state assembly, I am making efforts to convince the state government to site some projects in the area.

“You know that democracy is an on-going process; it is in my blueprint to execute meaningful development projects in the area.

“I am therefore calling on them to exercise patience,” he said.

(NAN)