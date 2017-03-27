Blow by blow account of Dino Melaye’s certificate controversy hearing by Senate

Today, Dino Melaye, the senator representing Kogi West, appeared before the Ethics Committee of the Nigerian Senate for hearing on his certificate saga.

The vice chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, was also at the hearing. And so also was Ali Ndume, the Borno senator who raised the point of order that triggered the hearing.

Here is an account of deliberations during the hearing as provided by the Twitter handle of the Senate, @NGRSenate.

UPDATE 1: 1.33pm: Senator @dino_melaye appears before Senate ethics committee on allegations he did not graduate from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria

UPDATE 2: 1.34pm: Senator @dino_melaye admits under oath that he graduated from Ahmadu Bello University

UPDATE 3: 1.37pm: Sen @dino_melaye presents documents to ethics comm. Acceptance letter, acceptance of offer of admission, result from ABU, final year project

UPDATE 4: 1.38pm: Senator @dino_melaye said he officially changed his name from Daniel Melaye to Dino Melaye and he is ready to tender the affidavit

UPDATE 5: 1.53pm: VC of ABU, Prof. Ibrahim Garba, being put on oath now.. says from records, @dino_melaye was a former student of ABU

UPDATE 6: 1.54pm: “Yes. From records, Dino formerly known as Daniel Jonah Melaye graduated from ABU. BA Geography” statement by VC of Ahmad Bello University

UPDATE 7: 1.56pm: ABU VC reiterates that @dino_melaye graduated as Daniel Jonah Melaye. BA Geography Third Class, BA Geography in 2000.

UPDATE 8: 1.57pm: Sen Urhoghide ask @dino_melaye where his original certificate is? Dino says, yet to collect certificate from ABU. Said he will collect it.

UPDATE 9: 1.57pm: The VC of ABU is now before the Committee. VC Prof. Ibrahim Garba to testify on the legitimacy of Senator @dino_melaye as ABU graduate

UPDATE 10: 1.59pm: Senator Ndume thanks the Committee. Says I did not petition. I only raised point of order on privilege

UPDATE 11: 2.02pm: Ndume backtracks, Says he did not petition, raised point of order on privilege, decision to refer matter to Committee is that of the Senate.

UPDATE 12: 2.04pm: Senator Ndume said he did not expect the matter to generate the hopla it has generated

UPDATE 13: 2.06pm: Sen Ndume said he didn’t expect matter to generate hopla it generated, said he listened to VC & agrees with him that @dino_melaye graduated

UPDATE 14: 2.09pm: Ndume was Asked if he did any due diligence before raising the matter on the floor as a privilege, Said he only raised the issue.

UPDATE 15: 2.14pm: Senator Peter Nwoboshi asked did Senator Ndume see Dino’s NYSC discharge certificate? Says wait let me read it. He reads. 2000 to 2001.

UPDATE 16: 2.19pm: since Dino has defended himself & the VC has concurred, and a copy of the NYSC certificate presented, Ndume says “there is no big deal.”

UPDATE 17: 2.20pm: Senator Na’Allah tells Senator Ndume that the Committee is being painstaking and Procedural to be able to produce a credible report

UPDATE 18: 2.21pm: Ethics Committee temporarily halts proceedings due to power failure. Says it wants its proceedings to be on record

UPDATE 19: 2.25pm: Na’Allah ask if Ndume will go with Conclusion that allegations against Dino are false? Said only brought up to protect integrity of Senate

UPDATE 20: 2.29pm: Are you satisfied that integrity of Senate has not been affected?
Ndume: I am leaving satisfied that this committee has done a good job.

UPDATE 21: 2.47pm: Senator Ali Ndume stated that he relied only on what he read in the papers to raise a point of Order against @dino_melaye

UPDATE 22: 2.50pm: Senator Ali Ndume is hereby discharged and the Committee will compile and submit their report for further deliberations.

