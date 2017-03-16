Helen Paul named New Face of Telecom Consumer

Related News

Versatile female entertainer, Helen Paul, has been announced as the new ‘Face of the Telecom Consumer’ by the Nigerian Communications Commission.

The comedienne signed a contract to this effect on Wednesday at the commission’s head office in Abuja.

Her appointment comes a week after Kannywood actor, Ali Nuhu, was also named the face of the Nigerian Telecom Consumer Campaign, which kicked off Wednesday in Abuja.

A statement from the NCC made available to PREMIUM TIMES reads that “Following their appointments, Ali and Helen will now feature in handbills, flyers, banners, posters, TV appearances, radio jingles, as well as on memorabilia and other iconography materials designed by the Commission for its series of activities scheduled to sensitise and celebrate the telecom consumers as the most central stakeholders of the telecommunications industry in Nigeria.”

The non-exclusive contract also flagged off the “Year of the Telecom Consumer” Campaign in Abuja, which coincides with the global celebration of World Consumer Rights Day.

Also a singer and actress, Helen broke out as a naughty comic character on a critically acclaimed radio program known as “Wetin Dey” on Radio Continental, 102.3FM in Lagos. She was known on the programme as “Tatafo” a witty kid who addresses and lampoons societal issues in a satirical manner.