Middlesbrough sack coach Aitor Karanka

Related News

Another management casualty has been recorded in the English Premier League where relegation-threatened Middlesbrough have sent their erstwhile manager, Aitor Karanka, packing.

Karanka, a close ally of Manchester United Coach, Jose Mourinho, was finally given the boots on Thursday as results have continually failed to go his way in recent times.

A statement on Boro’s official website on Thursday read: “Middlesbrough Football Club can today confirm the departure of Head Coach Aitor Karanka. Following discussions, both parties have agreed that it is in the best interest of the club to make this change.”

“The club would like to thank Aitor for all his hard work over the past three-and-a-half years and for the success we’ve had during that time. We wish him all the best for the future.”

Aitor Karanka said: “I’d like to thank Middlesbrough for a wonderful opportunity and the players, staff and all the people at the club who I have worked with. I’d also like to thank the fans for their support. This club will always hold a special place for me and I wish everyone connected with Middlesbrough Football Club the very best for the future.”

As stated by Boro, Steve Agnew will step up from his role as Assistant Head Coach to take control of first team affairs with immediate effect.

Boro have not recorded any victory in their last 10 Premier League games and currently sit in the relegation zone, three points from safety with 11 games remaining.

They are also the league’s lowest scorers with just 19 goals and were knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester City last weekend.