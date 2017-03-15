BREAKING: Again, Senate rejects Magu as EFCC Chairman

Related News

The Senate has again rejected the nomination of Ibrahim Magu as the substantive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, after the State Security Service, SSS, reaffirmed its position that the nominee lacks integrity to lead the country’s anti-corruption agency.

Mr. Magu was rejected on Wednesday, after appearance before the Senate for his confirmation hearing during which Dino Melaye raised the SSS report dated March 14.

“In the light of the foregoing, Magu has failed the integrity test and will eventually constitute a liability to the anti-corruption stand of the current government,” the SSS report, read by Mr. Melaye, stated.

Although Mr. Magu had answered to the satisfaction of lawmakers earlier questions he was asked, senators challenged his suitability given the report against him by the SSS.

Mr. Magu questioned the credibility of the SSS which he said dispatched two reports on him with varying contents same day.

“What do you say about credibility of that agency?” he queried.

PREMIUM TIMES had in December reported how the SSS had earlier submitted two contradictory reports, one approving Mr. Magu’s confirmation and the other asking he be rejected.

The Senate had then rejected Mr. Magu’s confirmation based on the report critical of him.

