Former Governor Samuel Ogbemudia is dead

ogbemudia

A former Military Governor of the old Bendel State, Samuel Osaigbovo Ogbemudia, is dead, the News Agency of Nigeria is reporting. He was 84.

A family member, who requested not to be named, also confirmed the passage of the politician to a PREMIUM TIMES reporter in Benin, the Edo State capital.

“He died last night at a private hospital in Lagos,” our correspondent quoted the family member as saying.

A former Edo Government official also confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES.

“I spoke to his son, and he confirmed the development to me,” said the official who asked not to be named.”He said the family would be meeting today to decide on his interment.”

Sam Ogbemudia (Junior) later confirmed the death of his father to the News Agency of Nigeria.

He said he would miss everything about his father.

He said his father taught him almost everything in life from childhood to adult.

“I learnt so much from him. He was a wonderful man. I will miss everything about him; both his biological children and non biological ones.”

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Ativie, Deputy Speaker of Edo House of Assembly, has described the late Mr. Ogbemudia as a detrabalised Nigerian.

Ms. Ativie told NAN that Mr. Ogbemudia’s transition was a sad loss to the nation.

She described Mr. Ogbemudia as an elder statesman and an apostle of democracy who maintained a firm belief in the rule of law and fair play.

“The news was shocking; we have lost a leader and bridge builder. He has contributed a lot to sustain democracy and the development of the nation.

“He is a good adviser. No matter the issue you take to him, you are sure that you will get good advice from him,” she said.

According to her, the power of life and death are the in the hands of God. We have to accept it as the will of God.

“I condole with the family and pray God grants them the fortitude to bear the loss. We will miss his fatherly advice and we have a lot to learn from him,” Ativie added.

A national leader and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Gentleman Amegor, also described Mr. Ogbemudia’s exit as a painful loss.

Mr. Amegor, who described the late statesman as his surrogate father, said, “I am consoled with the fact that the late Ogbemudia lived a good life.

“He was my surrogate father and I will really miss him dearly . He was everything to his children and others who were not his biological children.

“We are consoled with the fact that he represented everything good to humanity.”

Mr. Ogbemudia, born September 17, 1932, was an officer of the Nigerian Army and military administrator of the defunct Mid Western State between 1967 and 1975.

That state was later renamed Bendel State, but has since been broken into the present Delta and Edo States.

After his military career, Mr. Ogbemudia was, in 1983, elected civilian governor of the old Bendel State, but his tenure was cut short by the military coup of December 1983, led by current President Muhammadu Buhari.

He was until his death a chieftain of Nigeria’s leading opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

You can the Wikipedia entry for Mr. Ogbemudia HERE.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Discover!!New Solution Helps Men Get Bigger Penis size!!To 7inch without Side Effect and Last 25minutes in bed During Sex Click Here To Read...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Aguluzigbo

    An honest man and a people’s governor….
    Thank you for the good life you lived and a lot of lives you touched….
    God will reward you for your service to humanity, enjoy your rest in the bosom of the Lord…
    May your gentle soul rest eternally and peacefully in the Lord…
    Thank you and good night…
    Journey well….

  • bashkano

    Nigeria has indeed lost a Protagonist of One Nigeria and a Unifying Force in its Unity in Diversity. May God give his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. May God bring forward into the Nigerian political terrains more people like him.

    • Jami

      This is why corruption will never end in Nigeria. Why don’t you focus on his corruption and wealth amassed while he was in power? With your comment, people in power now will only continue to steal. I wont be surprised if you posted same for Obasanjo when he dies

  • truth_hurts

    This is sure not the obituary we expected to read. The wicked killer who kills and buries in mass graves is the one we all pray should die asap in London, Nigeria or elsewhere so that it would be closure for families of his victims.

    Ogbemudia, rest in peace if and only if you never stole a Kobo of public funds. If you did, then face the consequences – Hell fire.