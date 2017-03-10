PHOTOS: President Buhari’s new look as he returns to Nigeria via Kaduna

Below are photographs of President Muhammadu Buhari as he arrived Kaduna Friday after a 51-day vacation in London.

Buhari_arrives_from_London_1

Buhari_arrives_from_London_2

Buhari_arrives_from_London_4

All Photos are courtesy Femi Adesina, the special adviser on media and publicity to the president.

