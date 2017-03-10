UPDATED: Buhari arrives Nigeria

president-muhammadu-buhari-arrives-marrakech

President Muhamadu Buhari has returned to Nigeria, after 51 days on vacation in London, United Kingdom.

PREMIUM TIMES correspondent in Kaduna said a presidential jet, 5N-FGN, conveying the president landed at exactly 7:40 a.m. at the Nigerian Air Force Base in the city.

Mr. Buhari was dressed in a black caftan with a black cap to march, and was received by Kaduna officials, amidst tight security.

He was immediately taken into a waiting helicopter to Abuja.

“Only select journalists were allowed to take photos and record video of his landing and take off,” our reporter says.

Femi Adesina, the special adviser on media and publicity to the president, said Mr. Buhari’s  plane landed in Kaduna  well after 7.am today in Kaduna, debunking earlier reports that the president flew in at about 4.am.

“We are now at the helipad at the Aso Villa  awaiting his arrival from Kaduna. The flight will take about  40 minutes,” Mr. Adesina said  in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

In Kaduna, President Buhari was received  by Deputy Governor Barnabas Yusuf Bala.

An excited Kaduna governor, Nasir el-Rufai, said on Facebook:

“The President is back. He has landed safely in Kaduna and received by Acting Governor Barnabas Yusuf Bala and senior KDSG officials. The government and people of Kaduna State are proud to receive our First Citizen back to his home to face the task of rebuilding Nigeria. Alhamdulillah. Jumaat Mubarak to everyone.”

Mr. Adesina had announced Thursday that President Muhammadu Buhari  would return to Nigeria Friday (today).

Mr. Buhari left Nigeria on 19 January 19 for a vacation in London and was scheduled to return to work on 6 February.

During his visit to UK, he also said he would conduct some medical checks.

However,  a day to his resumption, he requested for an extension of his holiday, following the recommendation of his doctors that he wait for further tests and rest.

According to Mr. Adesina, President Buhari expressed appreciation to teeming Nigerians from across the country, and beyond, who had prayed fervently for him, and also sent him their good wishes.

While in London, the president received visitors at his base in the British capital, and made telephone calls to dignitaries in Nigeria.

There are widespread speculations in Nigeria that he is unwell but the presidency has repeatedly dismissed the insinuations.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This post has been updated to reflect additional details received on the president’s arrival.

  • isiaka

    Alihammdulillahi.

    • Voice of the oppressed

      Allahu Akbar, aliamdulilah

  • Watch man

    You are welcome PMB!

  • Musbau Adebayo

    Praise to God Almighty

  • Sarah

    Welcome back and we thank God for His mercies.
    There is only one Presidency and it is the Buhari Presidency.

  • T-Rex

    Welcome back oga Bubu.

  • Deansmart

    Glorry be to almighty God

  • tundemash

    Shame on haters ! What would the cl0wns crying desperately over a phone call do now ????? Claim this is his twin ??

    • Julius

      They will come up with something else. Losers are full of lies and excuses. This is their lives in display for all to see and read. God is indeed awesome !

    • Defender

      Lol

  • Voice of the oppressed

    Aliamdulilah,welcome back Mr President.

  • Dan Arewa

    Masha’Allah

  • Danladee

    Welcome back Mr. President. We’ll continue praying for your good health and energy, so as to continue putting our country on the right track. Though the enemies of the country are very powerful, the Almighty will see you through in demolishing their camp. Thank God, you have a good team mate in Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

  • Bigtin

    Alhamdumilahi! Welcome back Mr President. But the PMB i saw yesterday hosting the Bishop of Canterbury needs more rest. I plead for the sake of your family and loved one’s to resign and tend to your health. God bless Nigeria

    • wode

      It’s not really about him as a person, it’s about what he stands for!

    • Defender

      Thanks but no Thanks. Yeye dey smell

  • Maria

    No, it is not Buhari it is his ghost! Mumu Yibos spreading lies…See yourselves!

    • Oskirin

      tank God ooooooooooooooooooooooo.fayose oya carry ur shoe go aso rock go talk to him since u said u want to speak with him.

      • Maria

        Dont mind him.

    • Julius

      Well, they lost again.losers will always lose . Now, they will invent another lie..keep reading their comments.

  • Welcome back home Mr. President. I wish you good health, energy and the wisdom to steer our nation in the direction of glory and prosperity.

  • thusspokez

    Why is PremiumTimes confusing it readers with conflicting photos? One shows Buhari arriving in the daytime, another showing at night. Which is which?

  • No-Comment

    Breaking News:

    ……………………

    “President Muhammadu Buhari has asked Vice-President Yemi
    Osinbajo to continue in acting capacity while he keeps resting. He said he was
    feeling better, but still needed to rest.”

    ……..CABLE NEWS

    • Lex Locus

      @systematic:disqus

      So why did
      he come back to Nigeria? Just to come and sleep again – after sleeping in
      London for 50 days? This is a show of vain. The pictures show a sick man in a
      sick body. Anyone who has eyes can see this man is not fit to continue to hold
      office. Nigerians must wake up and stop being silly. A sick person in LUTH
      hospital can walk a little but that does not mean he’s not sick. Even there are
      terminally sick people who can talk for few minutes. That does not mean they are
      not terminally sick. The whole point of returning to Nigeria is more annoying than
      his staying away in London for the rest of his life. A president who comes to
      come and sleep is no president at all.

      • systematic

        so animals don the use human name to speech nonsense abe, u are a big full moron animal in human skin u shale die with ur prayers

    • wode

      It’s not Cable New but Wireless News! Rubbish!

  • systematic

    welcome back mr president ones again welcome back mr president i am highly exited mr president, those who are wishing u diet shale die before u by god grease

    • Joe

      can you read what you wrote please?. Terrible!. diet, shale, grease etc. Are you sure you went to formal school?.

  • Son of Man

    @disqus_nhXQaBfwCl:disqus

    Premium Times can never convince me! I know that Premium Times is supporting Buhari
    to destroy Nigeria completely. Nothing that Premium Times is telling me here will ever
    enter my ears. If Premium Times likes let them bring 2,000 photos of Buhari playing
    football with Messi and Ronaldo together, I will not be deceived. As far as I am
    concerned Muhamadu Buhari is still in London and doing many tests to solve
    too many diseases doing him, including his penis that is paining him. For me
    that is where i stand. Nothing that the Mujahedeen writers in Premium Times
    wants to tell me will be believed. We all saw Buhari taking holy communion
    or doing good wishes with Arch bishop of Canterbury yesterday in London.
    So how come the same Muhamadu Buhari cannot wave at all in Kaduna?
    Is his hand paining him too? I can’t believe this sort of Mujahedeen story.

    • systematic

      so animals don the use human name to speech nonsense abe

  • Linda L Hayes

    I’m happy now… Hoping dollars will rise again as the mumu is back. Let it climb to 600 naira to 1 dollar

    • systematic

      u are a big full moron animal in human skin u shale die with ur prayers

    • Defender

      Your Father Mumu!

  • Julius

    The devil is a big liar. Back to square one for the biafraudians !! Y’all lose again…All Hail the losers !!

  • Black or White

    Mr. Buhari was dressed in a black caftan with a black cap to ”march”, and was received by Kaduna officials, amidst tight security.
    Na wah Premiumtimes

    • wode

      And are we not in March? Lol!. Anyway, I understand what you mean.

  • wode

    Praying for and wishing the President an improved health, more wisdom, God’s guidance, protection and courage to deliver on the mandate handed to him by the Nigeria masses. Welcome back Mr President.,

  • systematic

    one by one god is showing us the enemies of progress in Nigeria

  • Julius

    Somebody please check on otile. He might be playing in traffic naked. Shame on liars and the evil doer. God is indeed awesome.

    • Really

      He has returned hale, hearty and charty as we can see.

      My friend death is better than the situation of endless excruciating pains at hand. Pitty

      BMC Sai Barbarian.

  • Nwode

    I am personally disappointed that the cold blooded killer did not die in his sickness. After he ordered the killing of IPOB peaceful protesters where I lost 2 siblings. I know the Almighty God will help us all grieving Biafrans seek justice even here on earth before the suffering in hell fire. I lost 2 beloved cousins just like that. May their killer never have peace. May their killer be afflicted even more with incurable pestilences.

  • Rosemary

    Of what use is a walking skeleton/corpse?