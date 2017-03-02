Katsina governor, Masari, bans ‘unlawful’ gathering of two or more people

Related News

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has signed a declaratory order banning any “unlawful” assembly which consists of two or more people in any part of the state.

The governor said the order is in the exercise of the power conferred upon him by Section 97A of the Penal Code.

A statement by his spokesperson, Abdu Labaran, on Thursday said that the governor bans “any assembly of two or more persons in any part of the Katsina State, by whatever name called, whether or not it is armed or any of its members is armed with dangerous weapon or any instrument which is likely to cause death or such bodily injury, and the common object of which is to-

(i) kill or injure or harass or intimidate members of the public or provoke breach of the public peace;

(ii) overawe, by criminal force or show of criminal force, the Government of the Federation or Government of the State or any Government of Nigeria or any public servant in the exercise of his lawful powers; or

(iii) resist the execution of any law or of any legal process; or

(iv) commit any mischief or criminal trespass or other offence; or

(v) enforce any right or supposed right by means of criminal force or show of criminal force; or

(vi) compel any person to do what he is not legally bound to do or to omit to do what he is legally entitled to do by means of criminal force or show of criminal force, an unlawful assembly “.

The order was dated and signed on 27th of February, 2017.

Katsina residents told PREMIUM TIMES they were shocked by the sudden order.

Saidu Katsina, who lives in Katsina town, said, “we were surprised when this thing came up today, perhaps it is due to an operation carried out by security agents against members of the shite group in Katsina town on Wednesday evening”.

Another resident, Jamil Mamman, also said “perhaps it is due to the judgment of the Court of Appeal, Kaduna, on the case of sacked local government chairmen which comes up tomorrow.