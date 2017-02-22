UPDATED: Osinbajo vetoes four bills passed by National Assembly

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo[Photo Credit: aitonnline tv]
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo[Photo Credit: aitonnline tv]

Nigeria’s Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has vetoed four bills passed by the National Assembly and transmitted to the President for assent.

The bills are Dangerous Drug Amendment Bill 2016; National Lottery Bill 2016; Currency Conversion Freezing Order Amendment Bill 2016; and Agricultural Guaranteed Credit Scheme Bill 2016.

Senate President Bukola Saraki disclosed the development at the Senate plenary on Wednesday while reading Mr. Osinbajo’s letters separately conveying the refusal of assent to each of the bills.

According to the letters as read by Mr. Saraki, the acting president refused to sign the bills into law due to do the wording and spirit of the bills.

Specifically regarding the lottery bill, the concern was about pending litigation and the power of the National Assembly to legislate on the subject.

The All Progressives Congress Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, protested Mr. Osinbajo’s presidential veto, arguing that, following the principle of separation of powers, the presidency has the duty of assenting to bills passed by the National Assembly or approach the judiciary for redress.

But Mr. Saraki said the matter would be referred to the legal department of the National Assembly for advice.

Nigeria’s presidential system allows checks and balance, which moderates the principle of separation of powers. In essence, Nigeria’s Constitution grants the president the power to withhold assent to a bill within thirty days of receipt.

But upon presidential veto as exercised by Mr. Osinbajo, section 58(5) provides that such bill automatically becomes law if it is passed again by two-thirds majority of each of the chambers.

It is not the first time a veto would be exercised. Last year, President Muhammadu Buhari refused to assent to the initial version of the 2016 Appropriation Bill passed by the National Assembly.

Before Mr. Buhari, former President Goodluck Jonathan had at the twilight of his tenure in 2015 refused to assent to the Constitution Amendment Bill 2015 passed by the National Assembly, pointing to some anomalies.

Meanwhile, Mr. Osinbajo had days ago signed seven bills into law.

Editor’s Note: This post has been updated to reflect the actual number of bills vetoed by the Acting President.

  • persona

    Dino, you seem not to know the judicial implication that would arise should the acting president sign the bill and the law court throws the case out? The FG will be responsible and not the NASS.
    The separation of power doesn’t mean the suspension of commonsense.

    • forestgee

      ….have you seen the details of the bills?

      • absam777

        What kind of details can pass a prof of law? Dino’s tantrum is well known. He love to be noticed.

      • persona

        So, the VP who is a trained lawyer will not be briefed on the litigation and will just make one up?
        Why will Saraki now refer it to the legal team in NASS?
        I don’t need to see the details, the explanation says it all and the action of Saraki confirms the need for a review. Not everything is politics and Dino should not just oppose because when the issue gets overturned in court, everyone will say, the VP who is a law professor was not doing his job. This is our country, we have to seek the common good for all.

  • smart G

    Two possibilities: 1 Jagaban flexing muscle with NASS
    2. Plan to impeach Osinbajo loading……..

    • kusanagi

      lol. Impeach him on what grounds.

    • Al

      Narrow thinking

  • Ajayi Ifayemi

    I really think Dino Melaye gets high on something before going to parliament daily. How else can one explain his contribution on this issue?

  • hummm

    Osibajo is a lawyer and knows the legal implications of nass ilegal bill which they have passed. So, those morons at nass are now seeking the legai advice which they should have first sought before passing the bill. ODES. Difference between the educated and uneducated. As for Dumb dumb he is a non-factor loud mouth.