Nigerian League: Abia Warriors name new coach as Emordi resigns

The Nigeria Professional Football League side, Abia Warriors, have named Abdullahi Biffo as their substantive coach following the resignation of their erstwhile manager, Okey Emordi, on Monday.

Emordi who joined the club at the beginning of the season has endured a rough patch ever since his former club, Enyimba FC, came visiting at the Umuahia Township Stadium in the Abia Derby on Match day 3 of this season’s Nigeria Professional Football League.

In a letter dated February 20, 2017 and addressed to the club, the former Enyimba and Rangers FC coach, pointed to the poor run of results as his sole reason for his resignation.

“Following series of poor results recorded recently by the club, I wish to resign my appointment as the Technical Adviser of Abia Warriors FC, thereby leading to the termination of the contract I entered with the club forthwith,” the 2004 CAF Champions League winning coach wrote.

“I sincerely appreciate the opportunity given to me to serve the club. I wish the club the best in the remaining league matches. Thank you very much,” he concluded.

In nine games in charge as Abia Warriors coach, Emordi recorded three wins and two draws; losing four.

Abia Warriors are eighth on the log and Coach Biffo who also completed last season after Coach Kennedy Boboye left the Umuahia-based side is saddled with turning the tables.