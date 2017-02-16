U-20 Africa Cup of Nations: CAF snubs Nigerian referees

Related News

No Nigerian referee has been selected to officiate at the 2017 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Zambia from 26 February – 12 March 2017.

The Confederation of African Football, CAF, on Thursday announced a 26-man shortlist and Nigerian referees were conspicuously missing in the shortlist that had representations from 22 African countries.

In the breakdown of the list published on CAF’s official website, 12 centre referees and 14 assistant referees will handle matches at the eight-nation continental championship which sadly the Flying Eagles of Nigeria failed to qualify for.

Jackson Pavela from Namibia and Egyptian arbiter, Ibrahim Nourdin, are top on the list of referees while the duo of Diakite Moriba from Mali and Gambia’s Sosseh Sulayman are top on the list of Assistant Referees.

Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, Ndola and the National Heroes Stadium will host games in the competition, with hosts Zambia facing Guinea in the opening game on February 26.

The top four teams will qualify for the 2017 Fifa U20 World Cup in South Korea.