JNI calls for prayers for Buhari

A Nigerian Islamic organisation, Jama’atul Nasril Islam, has called on Muslim clerics to lead special prayers for the health of President Muhammadu Buhari at Friday Jumaat prayers, even as it condemned alleged pressure for the resignation of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

“We call on all Jumu’ah Imams to include the matter in their respective Friday sermons tomorrow and beyond. Because in prayers we find consolation,” the organisation said in a statement on Thursday from Kaduna by its Secretary General, Abubakar Khalid.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, had reiterated the federal government’s stance that President Buhari is not sick, despite seeking an extended medical vacation.

The presidency and Senate President Bukola Saraki had also dismissed rumours that some governors were mounting pressure on Mr. Osinbajo to step down as acting president.

The JNI condemned any call for the resignation of Mr. Osinbajo, saying “whatever the intent may be, we see such calls as callous, mischievous and unpatriotic.

“Moreover, why must that vacuum be created now, if not for sinister motives?” the group said in the statement by Mr. Khalid.

It cautioned Muslims against joining the bandwagon of “rumor mongers and unpatriotic elements wishing the President dead”.

“Interestingly, those who wish him death will certainly not live till eternity. Aren’t we supposed to wish each other well-being, let alone, the President of the country?”

Describing as unnecessary the excitement over the delay in Mr. Buhari’s return to Nigeria, the group implored Nigerians, “particularly Muslims to persistently supplicate on daily basis for his safe return, restoration of good health and piloting Nigeria to greater heights with his team.

“It should however be noted that as with every mortal, illness is inevitable, likewise life and death. Thus, JNI is very concerned about the pandemonium over the President and the dimension it is unfortunately taking. Does that mean he can no longer get ill?

“We must as patriots be cautioned on spreading inaccurate information”, the JNI stated.

President Buhari had on Sunday written to the Senate to extend his 10-day medical vacation. The Senate later confirmed to reporters the extension was indefinite as the president did not indicate his return date.