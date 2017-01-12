Mr. Eazi attacked for tweeting that Ghana influenced Nigerian music

Related News

Rave of the moment, Mr. Eazi, has incurred the wrath of Nigerian music fans after stating that present day Nigerian sound was influenced by Ghanaian music.

The Afrobeat singer recently moved to Nigeria having lived in Ghana since 2007.

Although Nigerian music is a major force in Africa, “the new bounce is Ghana,” he said.

“Ghana’s influence on present day “Naija Sound” cannot be over emphasized. Naija music is & has been a major force affecting the entire African scene. Quality, riddim, business,” the artiste tweeted on Wednesday.

Currently trending nationwide on Twitter and the butt of jokes, the artiste whose real name is Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, appears not bothered by the barrage of insults and backlash he has been receiving on Twitter after putting up a seemingly ‘innocent’ tweet.

His tweets read, “Ghana’s influence on present day “Naija Sound” cannot be over emphasized!!!

“Ask your favourite artiste or producer all na akaida! does not in any way undermine the awesomeness of Naija at some point The SA vibe was major.”

“Same way Dancehall bin influencing Global sounds!!!!”

“So if I say Drake’s 1 dance was heavy on West African sound influence am i wrong? Does that change the fact that both Drake & the Music is “

“9ja Music is & has been a major force affecting the entire African scene! Quality, riddim, business etc! Dat d new bounce is GH changes nada”

“Finally finally African Music is at a great place! The African sound East, West, South, Central, North is going global.”

His statement drew anger and criticism from some twitter users.

“It’s like Mr. Eazi’s village witches have started following him on Twitter,” @mrafobeatz, tweeted. “

“Mr Eazi has bad table manners. Don’t talk while you are eating,” @joekakan wrote.

“Mr Eazi is an average Nigerian artiste that got overhyped No where near the Sound god, I tried to listen I didn’t vibe,@ @BosaLin wrote.

While the singer who was recently crowned the Headies Next Rated Artiste and Soundcity MVP‘s Best New Act, was bashed for his statement, some key industry figures have risen to his defence.

Ovie Ofugara, co-owner of NotJustOk and Oladotun Ojuolape Kayode, Cool FM on-air-personality, both agreed that Nigerian sound is heavily influenced by Ghanaian music.

Ovie noted that Mr Eazi didn’t say anything far-fetched nor was his assertion off the mark, noting that it is “what some industry folks have been saying behind the scenes”.

An internationally performing artist, Mr. Eazi is signed on to Wizkid’s StarBoy Worldwide label. He has collaborated with famous names in the Ghanaian music industry, such as Sarkodie, Efya, and Pappy Kojo.