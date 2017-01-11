Jigawa govt. explains demolition of churches

Related News

The Jigawa Government said on Wednesday that places of worship affected by ongoing demolition of houses were built illegally.

The Executive Secretary of Urban Development Board, Garba Isa, stated this while speaking with journalists after the demolition of the Redeemed Christian Church of God and Lord Chosen Church in Dutse.

Mr. Isa said the churches were built without permission as required by law.

He said notices were sent to them thrice to discontinue the development of the structures but all fell on deaf ears.

He said because of the sensitivity of the matter, the board met with the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Jigawa chapter, emirate councils and the Ministry of Justice, among others.

“We gave not less than three notices to the affected churches to stop development because they failed to obtain permit from the relevant agency of government,” he said.

According to Mr. Isa, the development control department under his agency has the mandate to pull down any illegal structure in the state capital and urban towns.

He said that the six structures had been earmarked for demolition and would be done in batches. (NAN)