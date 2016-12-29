Mother of ex-FIRS boss, shot by armed robbers, to be buried January

Related News

The funeral ceremony of Grace Onaiwu Omoigui will begin on January 2, 2017, with a ‘Walking Mom’s path’ event in Lagos, the family has announced.

According to a statement released by the family, there would be a service of songs on January 3, followed by a funeral mass at the Holy Cross Cathedral, Lagos Island, the next day.

The six-day funeral ceremony will end on January 7 with a reception in Benin City after a Thanksgiving Service at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Benin City.

The family will use the opportunity of the ‘Walking Mom’s path’ events holding in Lagos and Benin-City, to raise awareness of causes their Mom believed in – teacher education and welfare, in Lagos as well as care for the elderly and the dead, in Benin-City.”

Mrs. Omoigui (nee Asemota) passed on last month at a Lagos hospital following complications from multiple gunshot injuries from an armed robbery attack in Benin City, Edo State, on her way from a bank.

She was one month away from her 83rd birthday.

A teacher, lawyer, and magistrate, Mrs. Omoigui was the mother of reputed Nigerian Military Historian, Nowamagbe Omoigui, and a former Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Ifueko Okauru.

She was born in Akure, Ondo State, on December 28, 1933.

Mrs. Omoigui started her working life as a Grade II teacher – a product of St. Agnes College Maryland, Ikeja, in December 1955.

Over time, she developed herself and acquired additional qualifications which include: NCE in Chemistry/Biology (1967), BSc Education/Zoology (1974); LLB Hons (1985); BL Nigerian Law School (1986).

In her first career as a teacher, she taught in various primary, secondary and modern schools in the old Western Region – Benin, Okene, Ogbomosho and Ilorin. In Lagos, she taught in the Old Government School, Okesuna; Eko Boys High School, Mushin; Holy Child College, Obalende and the Federal School of Arts and Science in Victoria Island (where her students fondly referred to her as ‘Mummy’).

She was posted to the Federal Government College Benin as Vice Principal in 1990 where she retired after thirty-five (35) years of Public Service on July 31, 1992.

In her second career as a lawyer since her retirement from Public Service, Mrs Omoigui was called to bar in 1986. She practiced under experienced Senior Advocates of Nigeria – Messrs A.O. Eghobamien of Benin City, Edo State and Prof A.B. Kasunmu of Lagos, Lagos State.

She served as a Magistrate and Chairman of the Rent Edict Tribunal in the Lagos State Government Judiciary from where she retired in 1998, as a result of attaining the statutory retiring age of 65 years.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Daniel Aiyanyo Omoigui, a retired Surveyor-General of the Federation; and her children, Nowamagbe (Medical Director, Cardiovascular Care Inc. and military historian) and Moira Omoigui; Sota (Medical Director, L.A. Pain Clinic and co-author of the Nigerian National Anthem) and Helen Omoigui; Ifueko Omoigui Okauru ( former Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service) and Asishana Okauru (Director General of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum); Eghosa (Founder/CEO, ECHOVC) and Eunice Omoigui; Nosakhare Omoigui (Founder/CEO, Weave labs); and several grandchildren.

Mrs. Grace Onaiwu Omoigui was aged 82.

All enquiries about this event should be directed at Ogochukwu – +2348064716524 or Omoh – +2348059972282.