Madagali explosion: Adamawa Govt. plans to review use of hijab

The Adamawa State Government is considering temporary review of the use of hijab in security prone areas as part of measures to contain suicide bombers.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ahmad Sajoh, announced this on Sunday in Yola.

He was addressing journalists on the outcome of an emergency security meeting over the Friday’s twin bomb blasts in Madagali market that led to many dead and injuries.

Mr. Sajoh said Governor Muhammadu Bindow would meet with members of Adamawa Muslim Council and other stakeholders to discuss the possibility of taking that temporary measure, adding that those that carried out the Madagali suicide attack were in hijab.

He said the meeting also underscored the need for people to be more vigilant during this festive period and in places like markets, motor parks, churches and mosques.

“We also resolved in the meeting, based on security recommendations, to assist members of vigilance groups in the areas in view of their contribution to security agencies.

“We also want to appeal to the media on sensational reporting and the need to verify their facts before reporting. The media need to know that the terrorists are banking on such sensational reports.”

The commissioner said victims of the attack were responding to treatment in Michika General Hospital and already, the governor had directed all health personnel in neighbouring Hong and Mubi Local Governments to move to the affected area.

“The state emergency management agency has also been directed to give urgent support to victims and relations of victims.”

(NAN)