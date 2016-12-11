Madagali explosion: Adamawa Govt. plans to review use of hijab

Bomb blast

The Adamawa State Government is considering temporary review of the use of hijab in security prone areas as part of measures to contain suicide bombers.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ahmad Sajoh, announced this on Sunday in Yola.

He was addressing journalists on the outcome of an emergency security meeting over the Friday’s twin bomb blasts in Madagali market that led to many dead and injuries.

Mr. Sajoh said Governor Muhammadu Bindow would meet with members of Adamawa Muslim Council and other stakeholders to discuss the possibility of taking that temporary measure, adding that those that carried out the Madagali suicide attack were in hijab.

He said the meeting also underscored the need for people to be more vigilant during this festive period and in places like markets, motor parks, churches and mosques.

“We also resolved in the meeting, based on security recommendations, to assist members of vigilance groups in the areas in view of their contribution to security agencies.

“We also want to appeal to the media on sensational reporting and the need to verify their facts before reporting. The media need to know that the terrorists are banking on such sensational reports.”

The commissioner said victims of the attack were responding to treatment in Michika General Hospital and already, the governor had directed all health personnel in neighbouring Hong and Mubi Local Governments to move to the affected area.

“The state emergency management agency has also been directed to give urgent support to victims and relations of victims.”

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Dr Dan,Suggest 5 Ways to Satisfy Your system and Last up 25Min In Bed When Having Sex, Click Here...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • kayode Olufade

    This is a measure that had since been taken in both Niger and Chad, also in Cameroon. But in Nigeria it became a debate and the proponents for the suspension of wearing hijabs were veered at as detractors of the Muslim faith, better late than never but think of the many lives that would have been saved if our people were not being hypocritical about religious beliefs.