Mob burns woman to death

Bauchi State on the map
By Mijinyawa Ahmed

Some residents of Bauchi on Sunday set ablaze a lady at the popular Muda Lawal market.

The mob were said to have acted after the lady refused to be searched, amidst suspicion she was a member of the Boko Haram, whose insurgency including use of suicide female bombers has caused the death of about 20,000 people including in Bauchi.

When confirming the incident to PREMIUM TIMES, the Bauchi police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, said the incident occurred at about 7:00 a.m. at the market entrance.

The spokesperson said police patrol teams including an explosive ordinance disposal unit rushed to the scene, dispersed the crowd and restored normalcy to the area.

The victim, yet to be identified, was already burnt to death when the police arrived, he said.

Mr. Mohammed, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said the case was being investigated and the perpetrators would be arrested. He warned members of the public against taking laws into their hands as anyone arrested would face the full wrath of the Law.

A witness, Dauda Galambi, said he saw the protesters put tyres on the victim, and set her blaze while throwing stones at her, with some chanting “kill her, don’t allow her to go; kill her before security protect her.”

“Actually, I arrived late so I don’t know what happened. I only witnessed tyres on the lady and rains of stones,” the witness said. “But I was told she refused to be screened by the security officials at the market entrance.”

  • George

    Very good

  • Otile

    If the Christians are not allowed to take the law into their own hands how are they going to survive Islamic terroris?

  • Remi

    “…It is however debatable whether, sometimes like
    Christianity, we got the right version of Islam in Nigeria, or perhaps we
    should find out why in Nigeria and much of black Africa, we manage to emphasise
    aspects of both religions that encourages stasis and the embrace of all ideas
    that are retrogressive. …”

    The reasons
    why we have emphasized those aspects of religion that has encouraged “stasis” and
    “retrogression” is the same reason why it takes someone like this author, who
    from all indications is a non-Muslim, to inform Muslims of the rich scientific
    and technological heritage of their religion; and how knowledge that some have today
    wrongly classified as “boko” have deep roots in Islamic civilization. Unfortunately,
    as boko haram continued to spread her perverted version of Islam, the so called
    liberal and moderate Muslims in the land failed, woefully – I must add, to
    provide a counter narrative to boko haram’s pernicious and ignorant theology.
    The limp denials we heard, where any was ever uttered, from our “moderate” Muslim compatriots was that boko haram’s actions and theology
    were neither Muslim nor Islamic; with some being (partially) honest enough to
    admit that they were Muslims, but their theology was un-Islamic. After all,
    what it takes for ignorance to prevail is for the knowledgeable to keep, and
    remain, quiet.

    On the crisis
    that attended the introduction of full blown sharia, there is nothing to “explain”
    or “understand”; because the Nigerian constitution is very clear on the extent
    to which sharia laws should govern the affairs of the Nigerian state. And, any
    attempt to extend that jurisdiction, is illegal, divisive and counterproductive. Recently, the Emir of Kano commented on how
    the introduction of full-blown sharia has failed to improve the lives of
    Zamfarans; a clear indication that nothing productive can flow from an
    illegality. Owing to its divisive tendencies, religion is better left as a personal
    affair between the practitioner and their God; as an entity that perpetually influences
    the inner being to act in the very best interest of their other beings.