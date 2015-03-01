Mob burns woman to death

Related News

By Mijinyawa Ahmed

Some residents of Bauchi on Sunday set ablaze a lady at the popular Muda Lawal market.

The mob were said to have acted after the lady refused to be searched, amidst suspicion she was a member of the Boko Haram, whose insurgency including use of suicide female bombers has caused the death of about 20,000 people including in Bauchi.

When confirming the incident to PREMIUM TIMES, the Bauchi police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, said the incident occurred at about 7:00 a.m. at the market entrance.

The spokesperson said police patrol teams including an explosive ordinance disposal unit rushed to the scene, dispersed the crowd and restored normalcy to the area.

The victim, yet to be identified, was already burnt to death when the police arrived, he said.

Mr. Mohammed, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said the case was being investigated and the perpetrators would be arrested. He warned members of the public against taking laws into their hands as anyone arrested would face the full wrath of the Law.

A witness, Dauda Galambi, said he saw the protesters put tyres on the victim, and set her blaze while throwing stones at her, with some chanting “kill her, don’t allow her to go; kill her before security protect her.”

“Actually, I arrived late so I don’t know what happened. I only witnessed tyres on the lady and rains of stones,” the witness said. “But I was told she refused to be screened by the security officials at the market entrance.”