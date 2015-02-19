Cholera Outbreak: Six dead, eight hospitalized In Ebonyi

Related News

At least six persons have been confirmed dead and eight others hospitalized following a suspected Cholera outbreak in three communities of Ebonyi State.

The communities affected include Edomia, Amachi and Ikelegu.

The State Director of Public Health and Disesase Control, Christian Achi, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday.

According to him, while four died in Amachi, Abakaliki Local Government, two died in Edomia and Ikelegu, Ebonyi Local Government Area.

Describing the situation as unfortunate, Mr. Achi revealed that eight persons were hospitalized and currently receiving treatment in nearby health centres.

Mr. Achi said government health officials had moved into the affected communities and stabilized some of the victims in critical condition. He attributed the outbreak to lack of personal hygiene among victims, potable water and toilet facilities.

“We are advising people to maintain personal and environmental hygiene. When the first case was recorded, we instructed that the person should be buried immediately without burial ceremonies but the people did not obey the directive and it affected other victims. The people expose whatever they eat to flies and these flies will perch on them and transmit diseases such as this to them,” Mr. Achi said.

He observed that most of the people do not have toilet facilities and defecate around their houses which make it easier for diseases to be transmitted to them.

He announced the sealing of over 30 houses for lack of toilet facilities.

The director advised the people to ensure regular hand-washing with running water to avoid contracting diseases.

He also advised them to make use of health facilities provided for them by government whenever there is an outbreak of any epidemic in their localities rather than resort to self medication or delay in accessing the facilities, which he noted caused the spread of the disease.