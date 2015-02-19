Cholera Outbreak: Six dead, eight hospitalized In Ebonyi

Martin Elechi
Martin Elechi

At least six persons have been confirmed dead and eight others hospitalized following a suspected Cholera outbreak in three communities of Ebonyi State.

The communities affected include Edomia, Amachi and Ikelegu.

The State Director of Public Health and Disesase Control, Christian Achi, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday.

According to him, while four died in Amachi, Abakaliki Local Government, two died in Edomia and Ikelegu, Ebonyi Local Government Area.

Describing the situation as unfortunate, Mr. Achi revealed that eight persons were hospitalized and currently receiving treatment in nearby health centres.

Mr. Achi said government health officials had moved into the affected communities and stabilized some of the victims in critical condition. He attributed the outbreak to lack of personal hygiene among victims, potable water and toilet facilities.

“We are advising people to maintain personal and environmental hygiene. When the first case was recorded, we instructed that the person should be buried immediately without burial ceremonies but the people did not obey the directive and it affected other victims. The people expose whatever they eat to flies and these flies will perch on them and transmit diseases such as this to them,” Mr. Achi said.

He observed that most of the people do not have toilet facilities and defecate around their houses which make it easier for diseases to be transmitted to them.

He announced the sealing of over 30 houses for lack of toilet facilities.

The director advised the people to ensure regular hand-washing with running water to avoid contracting diseases.
He also advised them to make use of health facilities provided for them by government whenever there is an outbreak of any epidemic in their localities rather than resort to self medication or delay in accessing the facilities, which he noted caused the spread of the disease.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:To place a text-based ad here call Willie (08098788999)...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • obinnna77

    ‘Leadership’ is 95 percent communication’? What drivel. Did your aforementioned Yew, and Modi, sit around communicating? Professor Osinbajo hits the right notes, may the fates allow for his continuation, but, your barely disguised brown nosing smacks of something else.

    • thusspokez

      ‘Leadership’ is 95 percent communication’?

      This claim can be interpreted in more than one way. I want to think that it simply highlight the importance of communication in leadership. But the second meaning or more popular understanding of this claim is the literary one. This is an error which is repeated here by the author.

      For example, in the West, every time some (unknown) politician makes a good speech, he or she is sold as possible candidate for high political office by the media. Indeed some people in this world think that oratory makes someone a good leader but then leadership is management — an important skill which most people seem to forget when they vote for their leaders and representatives.

  • thusspokez

    …If Nigeria could take the India route, this country will be transformed.

    This is like taking someone else’s prescriptions. It is the wrong mentality. India’s problems are its own, just like Nigeria’s problem are Nigeria’s. The only way you can adopt and apply India’s own solutions to Nigeria’s problems is to first adopt India’s problems too. Of course, this doesn’t make sense, just as doesn’t make sense for Nigeria to take the India route.

    Problem comes before solution, and the solution to any problem is in the problem itself. The first step in solving a problem begins with the identification of the problems; and that the problems are well understood.

    Most Nigerians would claim that corruption is the number one problem in Nigeria. I have my doubts, ignorance, mediocrity as a result of kakistocracy, tribalism, and poor education would come top of my list. From personal experience of solving problems, I have come to realise that what most people see as a problem is actually symptoms of a larger problem. Professional analysts are required to independently identify Nigeria’s problem situations which must be backed with evidence and not imagined by the public and their leaders who have no clue.