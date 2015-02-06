EU, African leaders to meet on Ebola, in Brussels March 3

Related News

European Commission on Friday said top European Union, EU, and African officials will meet on March 3 to discuss the way forward in the fight against Ebola, including how to eradicate the deadly disease.

The presidents of Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia, the hardest hit by the Ebola epidemic, which has killed over 8,000 people, would attend the international conference, which will be held in Brussels.

“The meeting is meant to take stock of the current fight against Ebola.

“Also to coordinate further action for the total eradication of the disease and discuss the recovery process in the most affected countries,’’ the EU’s executive said.

The bloc would be represented at the conference by its foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, its Ebola coordinator Christos Stylianides and several EU commissioners.

The UN, the AU, the ECOWAS, the IMF and the World Bank have also been invited, along with EU and West African ministers, NGOs and research institutes.

The commission said that over 80 delegations have been invited to Brussels for the talks.

(dpa/NAN)