INEC to decide on poll shift Saturday

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has fixed separate meetings with chairmen and secretaries of all registered political parties, and resident electoral commissioners [RECs] for Saturday to decide whether to go ahead with the general elections scheduled for February 14 and 28.

A statement Friday by Kayode Idowu, the spokesperson for the INEC Chairman, Attahiru Jega, said after the meetings, “the Commission will address a press conference to brief the nation on its decision with regard to whether or not the general elections will hold as currently scheduled.”

Mr. Jega had on Thursday briefed the National Council of States on the preparedness of the Commission to conduct the 2015 general elections.

He made a presentation titled “Preparations for the 2015 General Elections: Progress Report”.

The National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, and the nation’s services chiefs also briefed the Council on the current security situation in the North-East.

Mr. Jega told the Council that his commission was in a better position to conduct election at present compared to its state of preparedness for the 2011 election.

“Compared with the 2011 General Elections, for instance, our systems are definitely more robust. We believe that we are ready for the elections as planned,” Mr. Jega said.