ChibokGirls: Ezekwesili, others ask Nigerian government to redeem itself

Related News

A convener of the #BringBackOurGirls group, Oby Ezekwesili, has called on the Nigerian government to redeem itself by rescuing the over 200 schoolgirls abducted in Borno State.

The girls were abducted from their dormitory at the Government Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State, in April by the dreaded Boko Haram terrorists group.

The #BringBackOurGirls group has held various protests since the girls were abducted.

On Thursday, the group demanded among others that the Nigerian government intensifies its effort to rescue the girls.

Mrs. Ezekwesili, a former Minister of Education, at the day 150 protest for the abducted schoolgirls, said it is necessary for the government to secure the girls’ rescue in order to absolve itself.

“I think it is necessary for the government to redeem what’s left of the expectations that citizens have by rescuing those girls immediately,” Mrs. Ezekwesili said.

To mark their 150th day of protest, the group marched from the National stadium roundabout to Area 1, Abuja sharing flyers to motorist and residents.

They also sang their solidarity song all through the march.

Mrs. Ezekwesili also made it clear that the group would continue its protests until the girls are rescued.

“For the young girls to be in the midst of killers, we will keep standing for the Chibok girls, we will never go away; we will never be silent,” she said.

She said the girls were still being held captive because of a failure of governance.

“The reason that we are out on the street standing with the Chibok girls is because some people have failed to do their responsibility and we are doing what citizens must do to compel the action that needs to be taken for positive result to be taken.

“That’s why we must continue to speak. We would speak for them, we would advocate for them and that’s what we would continue to do”, she said.

Apart from Mrs Ezekwesili, others that spoke at the rally and expressed similar views were the Chibok council chairman, Tsambido Hosea, and the organiser of the #BringBackOurGirls campaign in Abuja, Hadiza Usman.