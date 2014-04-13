More trouble for Alison-Madueke as Senate threatens fresh summons over private jet, NNPC deals

The senate committee on petroleum says its request or details were ignored by the NNPC.

Nigeria’s embattled petroleum minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke, may be summoned separately by the Senate over alleged shady deals by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, and her alleged spending of at least N10 billion public funds on chartered private flights, the senate petroleum committee said Sunday.

The House of Representatives is currently probing the allegations.

Mrs. Alison-Madueke is currently President Goodluck Jonathan’s most controversial cabinet member and has survived multiple indictments by the National Assembly demanding her removal over alleged mismanagement of the oil sector.

The House of Representatives opened a new round of investigation three weeks back over revelation the minister spent billions of public funds to charter and maintain high end flights for largely personal trips.

The Senate Committee on Petroleum (Downstream) on Sunday threatened to invite the minister to furnish it with those details and those of other NNPC financial transactions.

The committee said the corporation’s management had continuously failed to provide the committee with details of its financial transactions, claiming that it was still collating the financial information being required.

The Chairman of the committee, Magnus Abe (PDP-Rivers), said should the NNPC continue to delay submission of the financial records, the committee would be compelled to summon the minister to appear before it with relevant financial details.

He said that the committee required to be furnished with documents relating to the financial dealings of the oil corporation since 2012 as well as the alleged N10 billion private jets.

According to him, some of the issues include crude swap transactions, rehabilitation of refineries, the volume of petroleum products being sold by the Petroleum Products Marketing Company.

“We have not informed the minister of the delay from NNPC and there are issues we know the minister will be involved but not at this point,” he said.

“But if we cannot resolve it, we will ask the minister to come with NNPC, but at the moment, it is between the committee and NNPC. We can sort this out.

“We asked about the crude swap transactions to know exactly what volumes are being swapped and what the country is getting in return.

“We also wanted information on the rehabilitation of the refineries to know exactly how far they have gone with those programmes.

“We want information on the aircraft that has now become an issue. We have actually asked for this information since last year and we have not seen that.”

While declining to give a deadline for submission of the documents being required, Mr. Abe said the request for the financial details were routine and not out to witch-hunt anybody.

He decried the nonchalant attitude being displayed by the NNPC management which failed to send any representative to a meeting called by the committee last week.

“Oversight also involves taking a detailed look at how things are done, how the country is benefitting from these things and how we can work together to improve what is being done.

“But unfortunately, we have not received the kind of cooperation I would like to see from the NNPC. They said they were still collating this information since last year.

“We still believe they will step up their game and work with us so that we can get the best for the Nigerian people.

“We have given time frames from the start and time frames have not been met, but we believe that this is an issue that neither party will like us to take to the extreme.

“But we don’t think that any public corporation that is being oversight by parliament has a right to keep a committee of parliament in the dark,” he added.

Mr. Abe said the committee could bring the matter to the attention of the Senate leadership if the NNPC continued to hold back financial details from the committee.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Discover!!New Solution Helps Men Get Bigger Penis size!!To 7inch without Side Effect and Last 25minutes in bed During Sex Click Here To Read...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Zubairu Usman

    One wld have thought that, with today’s information technology that NNPC patronised, the issue of records and record keeping is easy and at fingertips. It has been a civil service rules, to get all records updated at close of the days work.

    • Jonathan

      Not under Dumbo’s Administration

      • redeem

        JUST TELL US THE TYPES OF JETS LUKMANU FLEW IN TO OPEC MEETINGS–SIMPLE

        • Screw-em

          Riliwan flew in MOLUE Jets. Period!!! case close. FRY 2.35 GPA “chief Architect”-Spread-Em EAGLE-Diezani, she is a common criminal and a known slut.

    • redeem

      ACCEPTED BUT TELL US THE TYPES OF JETS THAT RILWANU LUKMANU FLEW IN TO OPEC MEETINGS-THE RECORDS ARE THERE FOR ALL TO SEE– ABI OR U BAZZ OFF

      • aliflabconsults

        If rilwanu lukmanu is found wanting let him go to jail but it shd not stop the present probe. Let her answer why any reasonable peraon will charter jet for 10billion naira in 2yrs

  • Bin Fodio

    Dear Zubairu,

    This is where is is transparency and professionalism. But where such a national corporation is turned into a jackpot for corrupt leadership there is much to hide. Hence the need for months to prepare a report that should ordinarily take couple of days. Why do you think was the CBN Governor suspended?

  • usman Abdul

    It’s a time for nigerian to think for our future and stop all this corrupt look at common Zimbabwe what mugabe was saying it’s not enough to a sheam ?

    • redeem

      were u able to find out how Sanusi spent over 10b to renovate the palaces of traditional rulers–jail her if u can–but ministers in the oil industry dont ever travel on molue buses-let the nation have the facts–right from the records of previous oil ministers-to the present-is that too much to ask–

      • aliflabconsults

        This case is clear dear, take sanusi to court and stop making all this unnecessary noise. Should we ignore other corrupt officials because you think sanusi too is corrupt. Because some pple stoled in the past does not imply we shd look the other way when others are alleged to be corrupt pls!

      • bigboy

        Hw did u appear 2 interprete hw ministers travel or government personel? Is ur father wrkn dere… Continue until u starve urslf wit hunger u ll realise u re a piece of garbage

      • Night Crawler

        Why is GEJ defending her, why can’t he let them probe her… GEJ is using NNPC as his ATM, thats why he refuse to sack her, if not he would have been exposed of the missing $20bn

      • Night Crawler

        Why is GEJ defending her, why can’t he let them probe her… GEJ is using NNPC as his ATM, thats why he refuse to sack her, if not he would have been exposed of the missing $20bn

    • Night Crawler

      Yes oo, and FG quickly called him, when USA and United Kingdom, make such comment, none of them came out, and accuse them, this is to show we have incompetent person as our president

  • redeem

    lET US HAVE THE FILE ON THE TYPES OF JET THAT THE RILWANU LUKMAN USED–WHILE THE ISSUE is BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE HOUSE–THE SENATE SUDDENLY THROWS ITS POWER BEHIND TAMBUWAL–THAT IS SO WHEN THE CASE INVOLVES THE oil bearing communities-THE FACE OF THE JUDGES ALSO CHANGE-as we see in Abe-in every system there must be spoilers like him-that is the industry that has been holding the nation state of nigeria together since 1960-

  • redeem

    THE French government in bulletin number 3, dated March 7, 2014, issued by the Ministry of Justice, Criminal, Cases and Pardon Division has pardoned and cleared Dan Etete, former Minister of Petroleum Resources under the General Sani Abacha military junta of the conviction by the French court. Chief Etete had been convicted of money laundering in absentia in 2007 following pressure brought unto the french court by Obasanjo and sentenced to three years imprisonment with a €300,000 fine. He had also been convicted of using €15m believed to have been fraudulently obtained, to buy properties in 1999 and 2000. Choice houses he bought in France with the money included a chateau in northwestern France, a Paris apartment and a luxury villa in the chic Paris suburb of Neuilly. When he was convicted, a warrant was issued for Chief Etete’s arrest and he was ordered to pay €150,000 to Nigeria as compensation for moral prejudice and €20,000 in fees. The bulletin conveying the pardon was issued by France’s Ministry of Justice, Criminal, Cases and Pardon Division and signed by the magistrate in charge of the national criminal record, Xavier Pavageau. The pardon means that the former minister is now free to visit France or any part of Europe. What a shame

  • aaron dobor

    WE ALL KNEW WHAT HAPPENED TO NNPC AND THE PETROLEUM MINISTRY DURING THE SHORT TERM OF THE ILL FATED YAR A DUA S TENURE. WE ARE STILL AWARE OF HOW BARKINDO AND RILWANU LUKMAN RAN THE NNPC…ALL THE SAME, WE ALSO HAVE INFORMATIONS HOW TURAI YAR A DUA WAS SORT OF AN ALFA AND OMEGA IN THE OIL INDUSTRY, TO OUR UTMOST SURPRISE NOT EVEN A NOISE FROM THE SUDDENLY AGITATED NATIONAL ASSEMBLY. I WILL NOT MAKE MENTION OF OBASANJOS HANDLING OF THE NNPC AND THE PETROLEUM MINISTRY.THE PROBLEM NOW IS THAT GOODLUCK JONATHAN IS FROM THE SOUTH/SOUTH AND DEZIANI MADUEKE IS A WOMAN. THIS AGGRESSION HAS TO STOP. WE FROM THE SOUTH/SOUTH DEMAND AND WE DESERVE TO BE RESPECTED IN THE NIGERIAN FEDERATION, ESPECIALLY OUR LEADERS………….
    NIGERIA DESERVE A BETTER DEAL…………………………..Aarron Dobor……………………spain
    thinkingnigeria@yahoo.com

  • MonamiAK47

    A thief is caught and asked, are u a thief he replies d person dat caught me too is a thief. What an answer…..hahhaahhah

  • A thief with a very Beautiful face is a Thief through and through. She’s presently cornered and therefore shuning the invitation of the legislators. This lady has done more harm to GEJ’s 2015 chances than anyone else.

  • aaron dobor

    THE QUESTION IS NOT SHIELDING CORRUPT OFFICIALS, WHEREVER THE MIGHT COME FROM. WE JUST DESIRE THAT EVERY ONE SHOULD BE TREATED EQUALLY, NO MATTER WHERE THEY COME FROM. SOME ARE PERMITTED TO DO WHATEVER THEY LIKE, WHILE OTHERS ARE OBSERVED WITH A MICROSCOPE IN ALL THEIR ACTIONS.
    WHAT IS GOOD FOR THE GOOSE IS AS WELL GOOD FOR THE GANDER,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,DEZIANI MIGHT NOT BE THE BEST HAND AROUND, BUT SHE DESERVES SOME RESPECT, NO COURT OF LAW HAS CONDEMNED HER YET, AS WELL AS PRESIDENT JONATHAN.
    NIGERIA DESERVE A BETTER DEAL……………………..
    Arron Dobor……………………………………spain
    thinkingnigeria@yahoo.com

  • Dr Pat Kolawole Awosan

    The petroleum minister,Mrs Alison Madueke and her kinsman,defender and ethnic champion have taken Nigerians for too much rough ride with various kinds of extensive massive corruption practices since she was appointed as oil minister by president Jonathan.In NNPC Mrs Madueke never caution herself as she loot,embezzles and stole Nigeria commonwealth clean to the bone.In NNPC she mis-manages the wealth of the citizenry and spent N10 billion naira within two years on rental of a private jet which conveys her and family members around the World.
    Even she would not attend to her office as she conducts officials businesses from her residential quarters with carefree attitude.Mrs Madueke is been covered up and protected by president Ebele Jonathan on ethnic/tribal kinsman basis.Corruption practices deeply stinks in NNPC/oil sector headed by Mrs Diezani Alison Madueke.