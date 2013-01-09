HIV/AIDS ‘cure’ went through proper scientific procedure, Nigeria University Don says

Related News

The lead researcher said the drug could cure HIV/AIDS.

The new possible therapy for HIV/AIDS unveiled by researchers at the University of Benin passed through due scientific process and was reviewed by international Toxicologists, the lead researcher and Dean of the School of Basic Medical Science, Isaiah Ibeh, has said.

Mr. Ibeh, a professor, said his team “took our finding to the United States” of America and was reviewed by other international Toxicologists.

The work, Evaluation of the anti- human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) properties of bioclean II (DXL – Deconcuction X-Liquid), was reviewed at the International Toxicology Summit and Expo in November 2012, at the United States of America, and published in the Journal of Clinical Toxicology in December, an open access journal.

The exhibition was for cooperation and funding, he said, and the response is positive.

PREMIUM TIMES has obtained abstracts of the publication, and some copies of Mr. Ibeh’s other works.

Mr. Ibeh also claimed the new drug is capable of wiping out the deadly virus, or significantly lowering its load within a month.

Volunteers are currently receiving treatment, and those exposed to Deconcuction X (DX)–Liquid or Bioclean 11, for 30 days have shown complete absence of very minimal level of the virus, the university professor said.

Mr. Ibeh spoke to PREMIUM TIMES via telephone late Tuesday, after an earlier press conference where he announced the team’s work.

The suspicions

The news of the “miracle drug” has expectedly set off a whirlwind of reactions laden with cautious optimism and outright dismissal, with many questioning the team’s methodology and prospect of the therapy.

The fears are founded on past claim by another Nigerian researcher, Jeremiah Abalaka, which proved unsuccessful over time.

A recent claim by the president of Gambia, Yahya Jammeh, of anti HIV/AIDS herbal medication capable of clearing the virus, has also been largely unproven, and questionable.

International researchers have criticized Mr. Jammeh’s claim as unfounded and unscientific.

“That is the dilemma of researchers,” Mr. Ibeh said. “If past efforts are deemed to have been unsuccessful, people have such concerns. But the truth is volunteers are currently being treated here, and if one is exposed to the product within 30 days, they will see the difference.”

The announcement is certain to trigger further scrutiny, but Mr. Ibeh said the herbal invention is potent and had undergone basic scientific procedures required.

The UNIBEN Professor

Mr. Ibeh, 58, holds a Ph.D in Medical Laboratory Science and Microbiology. He has been a Professor of Microbiology since 2003.

He has published over 80 journal articles, eight textbooks and has attended several conferences. He was the President of the Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria, Edo State Branch (2002 – 2004).

He was a Common Wealth Scholar to the Royal Postgraduate Medical School, University of London, 1988; Postdoctoral Research Fellow of the Third World Academy for the Advancement of Sciences (TWAS) 1995; visiting Postdoctoral Research Fellow of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research of India (CISR) 1995 – 1996. He was Head of Department of Microbiology 2005 – 2007 and currently the Dean, School of Basic Medical Sciences, University of Benin.

Many of his past works have been published by the Indian Journal of Neurosurgery, European Journal of Scientific Research, North American Journal of Medical Sciences, African Journals online, Prime Journal and Journal of clinical neonatology.

Mr. Ibeh said the team, made of three core researchers and five extended scientists, was currently working on limiting the duration it takes to reverse the infection.