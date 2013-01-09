HIV/AIDS ‘cure’ went through proper scientific procedure, Nigeria University Don says

The lead researcher said the drug could cure HIV/AIDS. 

The new possible therapy for HIV/AIDS unveiled by researchers at the University of Benin passed through due scientific process and was reviewed by international Toxicologists, the lead researcher and Dean of the School of Basic Medical Science, Isaiah Ibeh, has said.

Mr. Ibeh, a professor, said his team “took our finding to the United States” of America and was reviewed by other international Toxicologists.

The work, Evaluation of the anti- human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) properties of bioclean II (DXL – Deconcuction X-Liquid), was reviewed at the International Toxicology Summit and Expo in November 2012, at the United States of America, and published in the Journal of Clinical Toxicology in December, an open access journal.

The exhibition was for cooperation and funding, he said, and the response is positive.

PREMIUM TIMES has obtained abstracts of the publication, and some copies of Mr. Ibeh’s other works.

Mr. Ibeh also claimed the new drug is capable of wiping out the deadly virus, or significantly lowering its load within a month.

Volunteers are currently receiving treatment, and those exposed to Deconcuction X (DX)–Liquid or Bioclean 11, for 30 days have shown complete absence of very minimal level of the virus, the university professor said.

Mr. Ibeh spoke to PREMIUM TIMES via telephone late Tuesday, after an earlier press conference where he announced the team’s work.

The suspicions

The news of the “miracle drug” has expectedly set off a whirlwind of reactions laden with cautious optimism and outright dismissal, with many questioning the team’s methodology and prospect of the therapy.

The fears are founded on past claim by another Nigerian researcher, Jeremiah Abalaka, which proved unsuccessful over time.

A recent claim by the president of Gambia, Yahya Jammeh, of anti HIV/AIDS herbal medication capable of clearing the virus, has also been largely unproven, and questionable.

International researchers have criticized Mr. Jammeh’s claim as unfounded and unscientific.

“That is the dilemma of researchers,” Mr. Ibeh said. “If past efforts are deemed to have been unsuccessful, people have such concerns. But the truth is volunteers are currently being treated here, and if one is exposed to the product within 30 days, they will see the difference.”

The announcement is certain to trigger further scrutiny, but Mr. Ibeh said the herbal invention is potent and had undergone basic scientific procedures required.

The UNIBEN Professor

Mr. Ibeh, 58, holds a Ph.D in Medical Laboratory Science and Microbiology. He has been a Professor of Microbiology since 2003.

He has published over 80 journal articles, eight textbooks and has attended several conferences. He was the President of the Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria, Edo State Branch (2002 – 2004).

He was a Common Wealth Scholar to the Royal Postgraduate Medical School, University of London, 1988; Postdoctoral Research Fellow of the Third World Academy for the Advancement of Sciences (TWAS) 1995; visiting Postdoctoral Research Fellow of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research of India (CISR) 1995 – 1996. He was Head of Department of Microbiology 2005 – 2007 and currently the Dean, School of Basic Medical Sciences, University of Benin.

Many of his past works have been published by the Indian Journal of Neurosurgery, European Journal of Scientific Research, North American Journal of Medical Sciences, African Journals online, Prime Journal and Journal of clinical neonatology.

Mr. Ibeh said the team, made of three core researchers and five extended scientists, was currently working on limiting the duration it takes to reverse the infection.

  • Bola

    No comment

  • Foresight

    THE REAL FACTS: I have checked the said article. It was a mere abstract
    presented at a conference and published in a journal owned by the
    conference organisers. Note that it is not a full peer-reviewed journal
    article. In the first place, the sample size is just 5 (HIV-infected
    patients) and could be a product of chance. As a scientist with
    experience reviewing for journals, I know this will NOT be accepted for
    publication in any reputable science journal. You can present that in a
    conference as a preliminary report, but it is scientifically very far
    away from the threshold of making a claim of a cure that should attract
    such a media attention. Several different versions of such claims are seen in conferences around the world.
    If the prof. wants to be taken seriously, he should increase the sample
    size to at least 100 (it is a cheap herbal product and many AIDS
    patients will be willing to enroll) and reproduce a similar result in a
    randomized trial. Just as he knows, he would also have to test its efficacy on viral load and other parameters. The prof. knows that, if his claims are truly valid, the way to go about it is to use the preliminary data and apply for a grant to conduct a proper research.
    Big funding agencies around the world would want to support such a
    claim if truly valid. As it is, the whole thing is still a joke. In
    fact, the published abstract can only score at most one point in a
    Nigerian university academic staff promotion exercise. Like others
    before him, I hope this won’t be the last news the world will hear about
    his “discovery”. A professor should not make himself a laughingstock.

    • casey ed

      Mr dear sir i totally agree with you. I’m not a scientistic or a doctor but you do have a point but i hope this and many other efforts turn out to be fruitful for the sake of all mankind.

    • Philemon Adjekuko

      Thanks for your insight. We keep doing things the wrong way. Aids is such a big thing that anyone doing research on it would be expected to walk a tight rope and deliver provale results. Professor Ibeh knows what to do to bring a product from research to the market. He should spare us all this unnecessary excitement. However, the Prof should know that we are with him all the way if what he is doing is serious.

    • HITBACK@CRITICS

      prof we tru naija and scientist understand dat its not easy to get this far, all needed to be done is get more patient population and proof ur critics wrong, where dem dey b4 u achieve dis feat,.

    • HITBACK@CRITICS

      u just sit to criticize oda pples hardwork and gain cheap popularity with lesser minds. do u know that even a single case study of scientific interest can be published? initially, how many patient ll enter into something dey donot really knw abt, and its written: ”The exhibition was for cooperation and funding, he said, and the response is positive”. he wanna use this to increase the scope of the research. if u do understand English, he said: The announcement is certain to trigger further scrutiny, but Mr. Ibeh said the herbal invention is potent and had undergone basic scientific procedures required. UNDERLINE ”HAD UNDERGONE BASIC SCIENTIFIC PROCEDURES REQUIRED”. so whats up!

    • Dan maikoko

      Big funding agencies wont fund a drug that cant be patented and any herbalist can make in a most rudimentary of labs. What is the success rate of the current ART combination theraphy? ZERO!!! With a big Z! Further more the ARV drugs leave you with more devastating symptoms than the actual disease can cause. How long are we going to wait for proper medical procedures that dont cure anything? do you want us to wait for a hundred and twenty years like we did on cancer, or diabetes or heart disease? Never! How much billions did the heart, cancer and AIDS foundations take from the public coffers? What have they produced? Nothing! The gatkeepers of modern medicine put up gates to ensure that only therphies they approve can pass, if they wont make money from it, it wont pass! The faster we wake up from our brainwashed slumber the better.

  • bobby

    @ firesight, i like the way u presented ur criticism, with analysis and clear xplanation. prof the world is begging, just do random sample, and the whole world will come begging. But we really need to encourage the prof the best way we can through our comments at least becos my brother , is not easy to come this far.. a man with such big and loft ambitious invention is always scoded at first but lift the Two Wright Brothers and Friday, the world will come begging at last. just keep fate prof and proof all doubting thomas wrong. I am proud of you so far, Dont give it up please. one love Naija. lov from norway

    • Mpitikwelu_na_Ugwu_Awusa

      nice one, bro. don’t mind the cynics.

    • Dan maikoko

      Very good Bobby. Truth goes through 3 stages: First its ridiculed, then it is violently opposed and then it becomes generally accepted as self evident truth.

  • Dan maikoko

    Acceptable drug criteria: It must not be natural, it must not be easy to make, it must be patentable, it must come from one of the “worlds most renouned research centers”, it must have serious and debilitating side effects so as to open the market for new drugs that will treat those debilitating symptoms, it must provide a smooth and seamless transition from the current HIV-AIDS care industry to the new more lucrative industry without the loss of investor money, it must not end the life the various AIDS awareness groups and societies that feed from the disease, above all it must not eradicate the virus from off the face of the earth otherwise our investment in developing the virus will go to waste!!!
    Anybody who can produce a drug that fits the above criteria will be celebrated as a medical genius. Its a wrong assumption to think that we the medical cusrtodians of all knowledge will discriminate based on religion, ethnicity, social or academic standing of an inventor.

