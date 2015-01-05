LETTER: T.B Joshua shares secrets of his good health

Pastor T.B. Joshua
Pastor T.B. Joshua

Dear Editor,

On Sunday 4th January 2015, Prophet T.B. Joshua revealed to his congregation at The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) in Lagos the secret behind his good health – lots of water!

“Blessing without good health is a crisis because you cannot enjoy it,” Joshua began in his message televised live on Christian network Emmanuel TV.

He explained that he had received numerous emails questioning how he was able to sustain his good health over the years as he had never been seen absent during a church service, neither had there been reports of his travelling abroad for medical treatment.

“We are a spirit, we have a soul and we live in a body,” the cleric informed his listeners, referring them to the Scriptures in 1 Thessalonians 5:22-23. “The same body can get sick or tired and needs attention.”

He further clarified, “The natural and the spiritual must function together. For the natural to function, you must take care of the body.”

Joshua went on to reveal a habit he says he has cultivated over the course of many years. “Before my morning prayer or immediately after my morning prayer – I am talking of 4am, 5am or 6am in the morning – I will take a 150cl bottle of water, pour it into a cup and in under two to three minutes, I make sure that I finish it.”

According to him, the secret behind this is not to drink when feeling thirsty, as most would do today. “I am not drinking it because I am thirsty. I am drinking it for a purpose – to flush my system,” he admonished the crowd.

The pastor added that people should take another smaller 75cl bottle of water between 2-3pm and another one around 5-6pm. “This should replace all sugary drinks and tea if you want to have a good life,” he advised.

He also clarified that the water should be room-temperature, not icy or cold, further explaining that tap water could as well be used if people did not have sufficient resources to purchase bottled water.

Joshua stated the benefits of this habit were multiple although it would be difficult to cultivate at the beginning. He claimed such regular intake of water would moderate eating habits, foster growth of natural hair and purify the skin.

“God has given us everything we need to live a good life but we are ignorant,” he concluded, stressing that people would share testimonies in their health if they followed this advice.

Ihechukwu Njoku – freelance Nigerian journalist

  • BlackieUmukoro

    Water therapy

  • Yakubu Ahmed

  • Uncle Gaga (Bruce Wayne)

    Don’t listen to this man. Water like everything else in life can kill you if you consume too much.
    Your body is a carefully balanced system that too much or too little water can throw into chaos and
    can very well lead to your demise. Urination is your body getting rid of excess and thirst is your body
    asking for more. Obey your system, leave this pastor alone with whatever is waking hm at 4, 5, or 6am to drink water.
    The dose makes the poison is principle of Toxicology.
    Simply stated, there is nothing that won’t kill you if you consume enough of it.

    • factfinder

      Uncle gaga!!!…How many times did I call you? You are opposed to everything! You are a political, ethical and spiritual antagonist. May you not die of too know

  • Bamishowkey

    I am a testimony to what the man of God advised above. Lots of water does the magic. Cos i can’t remember the last time i had ordinary headache or other ailments, may be 15years+
    rs

  • amazing2012

    The secret of your good health “is people money”

  • Otile

    This kind of Robin Hood policy does not do Nigeria any good. How about Anambra State that does well, one can say a model state, what is their own reward? Ifa Orunmilla a gbe yin oo. In Buhari’s Nigeria the devil has taken the hindmost.

