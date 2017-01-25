SPECIAL REPORT: Works Minister, Fashola, in N166 billion contract mess

Babatunde Fashola

The Bureau for Public Procurement (BPP) has queried the Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Babatunde Fashola over the award of 10 road and bridge contracts worth N166 billion.

The BPP said the minister and his ministry violated the laws guiding contract awards in Nigeria in the manner they selected contractors for the projects.

The procurement agency is asking Mr. Fashola to explain, among other things, why the costs of some of the projects were inflated and why some were awarded to unqualified firms.

The construction of the roads and bridges, spread across the country, were appropriated for in the ministry’s 2016 budget.

The projects are the rehabilitation of Numan-Jalingo Road awarded to Deux Projects Ltd for N11.7 billion; replacement of substandard bridges along Gusau-Sokoto Road awarded to Triacta Nig. Ltd (N1.01 billion); construction of Ojutu Bridge in Ilobu, Osun State awarded to Halicass Integrated Ltd (N522.2 million); construction of Ohan-Moro Bridge on Ilorin-Igbeti Road awarded to Bonus Nig. Ltd (N942.6 million); and rehabilitation of Abuja-Kaduna Road awarded to CGC Nig. Ltd (N26.9 billion).

Others are rehabilitation of Kaduna-Zaria Road in Katsina State awarded to Arab Contractors Nig. Ltd for N14.8 billon; rehabilitation of Zaria-Kano Road in Kaduna/Kano State awarded to Reynold Construction Nig. Ltd (N69.9 billion); and the construction of Burga-Dull-Mbatill-TadnumGpbiya-Badagari-Gwaranga-Sum, Bauchi State awarded to Rahama Civil Works Nig. Ltd (N10.9 billion).

The construction of Tudun Wuss-Wandi-Wandi-Baraza-Durr-Zumbul-Polchi-Dot-Kwanar Road, Bauchi State awarded to Dalum Construction Nig. at N12.2 billion and the construction of Pankshin-Tapshin-Gambar-Sara-Kai-Gindiri Road in Plateau State awarded to Metropolitan Construction Company Limited at N15.3 billion are also among the contracts slated for award by the ministry.

How contracts were awarded

In line with the requirement of the Public Procurement Act, 2007, Mr. Fashola’s ministry had, in a letter dated November 7, 2016, requested the Bureau to issue it Due Process Certificate of “No Objection” for the award of the 10 contracts.

The ministry had earlier in June advertised the projects in some national newspapers as well as the Federal Tenders Journal edition of Monday May 30- June 10, 2016.

An addendum to the advertisement was further placed in the same newspapers and Federal Tenders Journal of Monday June 13-Sunday June 26, 2016.

On July 25, 2016, the prequalification documents were opened in the Conference Room of the ministry in the presence of representatives of prospective contractors, non-governmental organisations, the Nigeria Society of Engineers and some member of the public as well as officials of the ministry.

In line with Part V, Clause 22, Section 4 of the Pubic Procurement Act (PPA) 2007, the Permanent Secretary/Chairman of the Ministerial Tenders Board constituted a Technical Evaluation Committee to evaluate the tenders received from prospective contractors.

The contractors successful in the technical evaluation exercise were “provisionally prequalified”, with their documents forwarded to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), and banks for verification.

They were subsequently invited to submit completed financial tender documents.

The ministry then carried out a verification exercise on some of the claims made by bidders in their technical bids.

After the verification exercise, the ministry wrote to the BPP to request certificate of no objection for the recommended contractors.

BPP’s response

However, the BPP objected to the award of the contracts citing various violations of the PPA Act.

The agency, in a report on the projects, exclusively obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, said it would not grant the ministry due process certificate until its concerns were “adequately addressed”.

The report was signed by the Director General of the BPP, Mamman Ahmadu.

In the 64-page report, the Bureau objected to the award of the contracts because “there are no evidences that feasibility and financial/economic studies were conducted during projects’ preparation.”

It also expressed surprise that the ministry failed to prepare Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the projects.

It said, “There are no evidences that the EIAs were prepared for the Projects and specifically no EIA Reports were submitted for this Due Process Review. The Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing should note that Environment Impact Assessment is a very crucial aspect of project preparation.”

Furthermore, the BPP condemned the ministry for failing to submit the technical bids for the companies that participated in the pre-qualification exercise.

“The FMPW&H did not recommend the lowest bidders for most of the lots after prequalifying the firms,” the agency said.

“The Bureau further observed that FMPW&H appears to have erroneously categorized some critical projects in such a way that enables contractors that are not in the same category with similar technical and financial capacities to submit bids for such lots.

“This has made the bench-marking and value-for-money checks almost unfeasible and has opened avenues to subject the procurement processes to many frivolous petitions and counter-petitions that could likely delay the immediate commencement of the projects.”

More bashing

Commenting specifically on each of the 10 projects one after the other, the Bureau noted that although the ministry recommended the lowest contractor for the N11.7 billion Numan-Jalingo Road project, most of the companies that submitted bids for the project were not in the same category and ranking that would enable proper bench-marking.

“Besides, the capacity of most of firms to upgrade and extend the quality of the design and standard of this road cannot be guaranteed,” it stated further.

The Bureau therefore advised the ministry to carry out post-qualification on all the firms that submitted bids for this Lot to verify their actual capacities and eliminates firms that do not have technical and financial capacity to execute the project.

On the replacement of substandard bridges along Gusau-Sokoto Road, the Bureau said the ministry considered the submission of Messrs. China Zhonghao and Ric Rock Construction Ltd that submitted the third and fourth lowest bids non-responsive.

It however noted that the basis for their disqualification was not made known by the ministry.

It asked the ministry to carry out post-qualification on all the firms that submitted for this Lot to verify their actual capacities and eliminate firms that do not have the technical and financial capacity to execute this project.

On the construction of Ojutu Bridge in Ilobu, Osun State, awarded to Halicass Integrated Ltd for N522.2 million, the BPP said the ministry indicated that the rates of the lowest four tenderers were too low while two of the contractors submitted bid securities that were not up to two percent of the contract sum as requested.

It also said the ministry indicated that the submission of Messrs. Metropolitan International Limited was corrected from N704,089,909.48 to N122,430,000.00, which showed the firm lacked the understanding and capacity to execute a project of that magnitude and complexity.

The Bureau said it observed that the actual corrected sum of the company submitted as carried out by FMPW&H and verified by the Bureau was N700,761,140.33.

“Nonetheless, the Bureau is amazed with the ministry’s comment on Messrs. Metropolitan International Limited for this project, whereas the ministry has recommended the firm for a bigger project of  N15,385,310,166.29  [Pankshin-Tapshin-Gambar-Kal-Gindiri Road].”

The Bureau wondered why the ministry did not recommend Bilijoe+Berger Nigeria Limited for the construction of Ohan-Moro Bridge on Ilorin-Igbeti Road which was awarded to Bonus Nig. Ltd at N942.6 million despite its (ministry) claiming that the company’s price was reasonable.

The ministry, according to the Bureau, indicated that the rates of the lowest tenderer, Messrs. Blisswood Associates Limited were too low, while the submission of Messrs. Bilijoe+Berger Nigeria Limited, the second lowest tenderer, was considered reasonable.

It however wondered why the job was not given to the company even though their submission was lower than that of Messrs. Bonus by N2,228,052.75.

The Bureau said it was not able to verify the ministry’s claim that Messrs. Calipak Nigeria Limited and Fiphs Investment Limited submitted bid securities that were not up to two percent of the contract sum as requested because the bid securities were not forwarded to it.

The BPP expressed surprise at the ministry’s claim that it did not award the rehabilitation of Abuja-Kaduna Road awarded to Messrs. Gilmor Nigeria Limited because its jobs were mostly in irrigation and housing with very few district roads within Abuja and with no completion certificate.

The Bureau noted that from its own database, the company was categorised under category A with an average turnover of over N15 billion in the last three years contrary to the viewpoint of the ministry.

“Messrs. Gilmor Nigeria limited has the necessary equipment, professional expertise and personnel to undertake a project of over N10 billion,” it said.

“Messrs. Gilmor has contracts worth over N36 and N40 billion for the development infrastructure facilities for Guzape district I &II and Jahi district respectively.”

The Bureau requested the ministry to provide it with details of why Messrs. Dantata & Sawoe, Setraco Nigeria Limited and RCC 7& CO Nigeria Limited were disqualified since it (ministry) did not give reasons for doing so.

The Bureau demanded explanation on why the ministry prequalified Messrs. Kaiba International Nigeria Limited and Olivec Ventures Limited for the rehabilitation of Kaduna-Zaria Road in Katsina State despite not having annual turnover of up to the required N10 billion.

It said the firms had an average turnover of about N250 million and ought not to have been prequalified.

On the rehabilitation of Zaria-Kano Road in Kaduna/Kano State awarded to Reynold Construction Nig. Ltd at N69.9 billion, the BPP expressed concern about the “excessive unit rates” posted by the company for the project, saying they were “not commensurate rates with similar rates posted by other contractors with similar ranking that submitted bids for similar projects.”

It added, “The Bureau is bemused why the cost of the Kano-Zaria axis that is about 78km. Furthermore, the cost of approximately 2.5 times the cost of Abuja- Kaduna that has about the same distance. The Bureau is not convinced that there was competition for this Lot.”

It therefore requested the ministry to re-examine the submission of Messrs. RCC and ensure that the contract price was realistic that would give government best value for money.

The Bureau said Messrs. Rahama Nigeria Limited should not have been given the contract to construct the N10.9 billion Burga-Dull-Mbatill-Tadnum Gpbiya-Badagari-Gwaranga-Sum road.

According to the Bureau, the company with an average turnover of about N250 million entered into a joint ventures agreement with Messrs. F.I.K Global Limited in order to meet the N2 billion minimum turnover requirements.

“However, it was also observed that Messrs. F.I.K Global Limited also submitted tender separately for this same project. Messrs. F.I.K Global Limited tender in the sum of N11,225,398,261.78 was ranked fourth lowest bid,” it said.

“However, this action by the two firms amounts to bid-rigging and is contrary to section 58[10] of the public procurement act, 2007. This has rendered the submissions of both firms non-responsive.”

Nevertheless, the Bureau asked the ministry to carry out post-qualification on all the firms that submitted bids in this Lot to confirm the actual capacities and eliminate firms that do not have the technical and financial capacity to execute this project.

On the construction of Tudun Wuss-Wandi-Wandi-Baraza-Durr-Zumbul-Polchi-Dot-Kwanar Road, Bauchi State at Dalum Construction Nig. Ltd, the Bureau observed that the companies that submitted bids for this Lot were not in the same category and ranking to enable proper benchmarking.

It noted that the capacity of most of the firms to upgrade and extend the quality of the design and standard of this road could not be guaranteed.

The Bureau further said the Lot may likely end up with series of petitions due to the outcome of the evaluation exercise.

It therefore asked the ministry to carry out post-qualification on all the firms that submitted bids.

On the Pankshin-Tapshin-Gambar-Sara-Kai-Gindiri Road in Plateau State, the Bureau said though the FMPW&H indicated that the rates of Messrs. CBC Global Nigeria, Well Town Stone Nigeria limited, Hypertek Limited, Bonus Limited, Xedex Nigeria Limited and Duex Limited that submitted the lowest to the six corrected tenders were reasonable, the ministry did not however indicate why the lowest tenders of Messrs. CBC Global was not recommended.

The Bureau observed that the technical evaluations for all the projects were not carried out professionally and was therefore surprised that the ministry refused to recommend the lowest bidders after prequalification exercise which was an indication of credibility.

“This has cast doubt about the integrity of the technical evaluation process,” the BPP said.

“As the federal government is committed to improving the road network within the country with such huge resources allocated towards the projects, it has become necessary to learn from past failure so as to avoid repeated problems in the future that will result in a waste of the limited economic resources.

“The need to ensure that the scopes of works cover all major concerns and only competent contractors are recommended has therefore become very imperative so as to prevent loss of valuable lives, properties and resources that always accompany such failure.

“Therefore, the FMPW&H is requested to furnish the Bureau with comprehensive details of the scope of work in the BEME for all the projects sufficient to demonstrate how the qualities were derived.”

When PREMIUM TIMES contacted Hakeem Bello, the minister’s spokesperson, he declined comment on the Bureau’s report, saying he does not speak for the ministry but for the minister.

A staff of the ministry, who only identified herself as Grace told this newspaper on phone that she was not aware of the report.

Some officials of the works ministry however wondered why the BPP asked the ministry to go through another process of post-qualification of firms after all award processes have been completed.

“What the BPP should have done is to compel the ministry to choose the most qualified contractor with the lowest bids,” an official said. “Allowing for any kind of post-qualifications is like changing the rules in the middle of the game.”

Read  and download the excerpts of the BPP report below: 

Excerpt from BPP report - 1

Excerpt from BPP report - 2

Excerpt from BPP report - 3

Excerpt from BPP report - 4

Excerpt from BPP report - 5

Excerpt from BPP report - 6

Excerpt from BPP report - 7

  • Harry

    ‘Kworuption’ is ‘pighting’ back

    • aisha ani

      I think so too.

  • GEJ FOREVER

    Premium Times please leave me alone and don’t bother me with what does not concern me. Virtually all the road construction works affected in this Fashola matter are located in the Northern Muslim Hausa-Fulani domain while the resources for constructing them are murderously obtained from the South where there no passable roads.

  • TitoTX

    I doubt if we actually want any development as a people and as a country. This long story just shows that some people are not happy with losing contracts to others, it’s sad but we will see how it plays out. I think national interest should superceed personal interests.

    • Darlington

      Where is national interest in lopsided award of roads to Northern region only?

  • Powerlessconscious

    Too much illitrate among BPP.

    • Darlington

      Why will Fashola concentrate 95% of the roads in one region?

      • sab

        Because they gave PMB 95% vote! That is how it is, sad

      • Rommel

        Because you are too daft to know that work on second Niger bridge has started,same with Enugu PH roads and many others,arm yourself first with information before commenting on public space

      • Julius

        I notice that you talk for talk sake..no reasoning behind it. Think before you speak in this case posting a comment. I’m not gonna waste my time listing all the roads and bridges contracts being awarded in the South. You are never interested in facts.

      • persona

        These are projects BPP have issues with and not the only roads getting built or fixed.

  • katalyst

    All the roads are in the real Nigeria. South South and South East now you know. Your governors , senators and Reps are full of shit.

    • KBE

      But your leaders said your salvation lies in APC. Okoroacha, Nwobodo, Nnamani, Moghalu, Orji Uzor kalu are your leaders and they are all campaigning that you should all join APC. Good luck to you all.

  • Omooba Adekunle Orafidiya

    DEUX Projects LTD – one of the beneficiaries of thief Fashola’s contracts – is owned by Olatunji Kayode Olowolafe (a protégé of Bola Tinubu). DEUX Projects executed and continues to execute all manner of contracts (supply, construction, consultancy) in Lagos State. There’s a smoking gun here. Premium Times should please dig further and expose these APC hypocrites.

    • persona

      Sijuade too owns RCC and they are from your enclave and they have not only always benefitted, they also abandoned plenty projects under PDP regime with no one asking questions.
      The issue here is this: doe the said companies qualify for the projects, some Nigerian somewhere will own these companies and provided they get the job done, Nigerians and the country will benefit.

  • Eko ti baje ju

    Premium Times Editor,

    Raji Fashola: BORN TO STEAL

    In one word,
    Raji Fashola is incompetent. That’s not to overlook that he’s a rogue. He’d been
    declared wanted by the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission [ICPC] for
    financial crimes since 3rd September 2015. But President Buhari quickly appointed
    him as Minister for Works 27 days later to make it feasibly difficult for ICPC to arrest
    him for stealing. He was thus emboldened to continue his depredations and looting,
    in addition to the 800 billion proved missing in Lagos state treasury under his rogue
    regime and now presumptively stolen as a matter of law.

    In a normal country a creature
    like Raji Fashola with such proclivity for crookedness should never be in
    public service. But Nigeria is neither a normal country nor a rational order.
    That’s why ₦166 billion was virtually stolen again by the artifice Raji Fashola
    finessed under the guise of contract award. No feasibility study; no impact
    assessment on public works, no technical bids submitted for evaluation,
    bogus performance bond of 2% of contract value accepted in serial violation
    of legal rules, prudence and common sense. But that’s Raji Fashola for you –
    a boy once described by a public analyst as BORN TO STEAL.

    • Goxy333

      @disqus_adrUdD9Atb:disqus

      “The only way to stop us from stealing is to stone us. The Nigerian followers are as guilty
      as the Nigerian leaders. The Nigerian institutions are all compromised and there is no alternative
      to them, as it is. Nigerians appear not to be against stealing and corruption but only against how
      long you stay stealing and being corrupt. Don’t ever expect those in public office to fight corruption
      on these facts.”

      ….…..Governor Rotimi Amaechi

      (Rivers state)

      (June 30th, 2014)

    • Sir Demo

      U just don’t have it, to reason intelligently

  • Darlington

    Federal Republic of Northern Nigeria. Where are roads in South East and South South? What happened to construction of Enugu=Onitsha and Enugu=PH Federal roads? What second Niger Bridge? What East=West road. While will anyone from this zone not support Nnamdi Kanu’s Biafra struggle? Even the South West is also side lined. God save Nigeria under this government of nepotism and tribalism.

    • Steel

      The report only talked about the projects the bpp has issues with. Haven’t you seen other reports of works commencing on the 2nd Niger bridge. Onitsha enugu ph roads, aba calabar roads? Don’t you see works going on lagos ibadan, sag øre roads? You guys shd get away from all 5hese sectional thinking always & let’s work for a national cause.

      • JonSnowIsBack

        There are no roads anywhere. Just blatant looting. Feb 5th is almost here! The revolution is about to begin!

    • muazu wali

      Have you seen 2016 budget? Make a list of the roads repaid or under repair. Where are they located?

      • JonSnowIsBack

        Which roads repaired? Liars and crooks. SMH!

  • Psi Ciroma

    AMAZING!! So road contracts are being awarded for only one section of the Country??

    Indeed there WAS a country!

    • Sir Demo

      It is a shame Premium Times do not use their brains to situate what is happening, when you even said it. It is pure politics

      • Psi Ciroma

        how

    • Paul Irumundomon

      This is the change buhari brought to nigeria, go back and see his appointment, it represent northern nigeria.

      • muazu wali

        Northern Nigeria is part of Nigeria. If you invest there you invest for Nigeria.

        • paul irumundomon

          That is true, there are two types of investments in the north, which one are you talking about?

      • Psi Ciroma

        PLease do you have he lists?

    • Rataya Tambai

      No!!! These were the only ones flagged my friend! Many more from the southern part of the country went through!! You need to review your English comprehension lessons.

      • Psi Ciroma

        Show us the others….Lets call a spade a spade!

    • Julius

      Don’t be silly sir. You know better. The Onitsha bridge alone cost how much ?

      • Psi Ciroma

        Its a fallacy. No work on the bridge up till yesterday

        • Julius

          so, those other contracts are being worked on as we speak . See how you reason ?

          • Psi Ciroma

            where are the contracts Mr smartguy?? Nowhere!

          • Julius

            comot for road abeg..lolz

          • Psi Ciroma

            Its important for every region to stand up and demand their fair share. The truth is that you cant acquire majority income from one region and hand over power and authority and control to another. Its a sheer impossibility. There will be rebellion one day!

  • Fernando Luis

    AISHA BUHARI, was right when she said some cabals are taking advantage of her husband illiteracy and incompetency to hijack the government. i pity the brain dead old man of Daura alias Buhari. i pray 2019 to come fast for you pack off

    • muazu wali

      A’isha never said this. You have just said it! Shame on you!

      • Psi Ciroma

        Stop crying more than the bereaved. AISHA said even worse

        She said that the government is HIjacked

    • Julius

      What was Jonathan’s problem when Dasuki was running rough shot over him ? Anser please.

      • Psi Ciroma

        Stop crying more than the bereaved. AISHA said that the government is HIjacked

  • Sir Demo

    This is IRRESPONSIBLE journalism. How do the above qualify for a mess or contracts inflation? It is plain politics and contractors influencing the BPP officials! EIA for road and bridges repair?

    Buhari should wake up and purge the agencies as soonest of the looters remnant. They are doing everything to frustrate transparency in contracting process becos they have been cut out with no bribe anymore.

    • Paul Irumundomon

      Whistle blower is now criminal, what a nation.

    • Mr Q

      Please do not take this in bad faith. But your response sounds too emotional and does not seem like you have soundly considered all the available facts in rushing to this conclusion.

      Please go and get an understanding of the procurement process (end to end) and what could go wrong (fraud indicators). Because, I do not understand why you are quite annoyed with the request of BPP for FMHW to show their ‘workings’.

      Let us consider the facts

      You did not do an economic and feasibility study – should you have? YES
      You disqualified some firms who we think should not have been. Have you stated WHY in your report? NO – Should you have? YES
      You wrongly classified firms without consideration for complexity of projects/financial capacity – should you have? NO.
      What is your rationale for sometimes choosing lowest bidders in some projects and ignoring it in others? Should you have stated it in your report to BPP? YES
      You did not include the technical bid/evaluation documents in your report – should you have? YES.

      So what are you really on about? This segregation of duties is the one way we as citizens get confidence in processes and systems.

      I usually have misgivings about government but this is clearly something that should be praised. Let the FMHW reply these queries. That is what we as citizens who hate corruption should be saying and not accusing people who did their jobs of being looter remnants.

    • Bayo

      God bless you sir Demo.
      Environment Impact Assessment for bridge repair!!!

      • Psi Ciroma

        BushMen everywhere!

        Assessment of the impact on the environment is Required. DO you know what it takes to repair a bridge or even public highway…e-diot. Of course EIA is required. Everybody knows this in smart countries.

    • David Adeniran

      I smell a rat too!

  • Mary

  • GEJ FOREVER

    CRY, MY BELOVED SOUTHERN NIGERIA

    Premium Times please leave me alone and don’t bother me with what does not concern me. Virtually all the road construction works affected in this Fashola matter are located in the Northern Muslim Hausa-Fulani domain while the resources for constructing them are murderously obtained from the South where there are no passable roads.

  • Rommel

    To be honest,this is all about the same bureaucratic bottlenecks that the VP was complaining about,if such a huge government ministry can encounter such level of difficulty in carrying out its functions,how much more an individual that wishes to do genuine business in Nigeria,this is the reason why reforms must be urgently carried out to clean the business climate of bottlenecks.In the end,we will find that this is all about people in government regulatory agencies hiding under regulations while wondering how such amount of contracts could be awarded without them receiving cuts.

    • David Adeniran

      You might be right really.

    • thusspokez

      To be honest,this is all about the same bureaucratic bottlenecks that the VP was complaining about…

      Tosh as usual! Have you even bothered to read the report beyond the headlines and perhaps the first few paragraphs? If so, what has the report got to do with bureaucratic bottlenecks and urgency? The report is about COMPLIANCE or lack of it!

      Even in small businesses, there are rules, procedures, compliance to government laws that businesses are required to fulfil. Break them and you as the director of the company could end up in prison — but I don’t think you have ever run a business or work in a senior position in an organisation to know these things.

      In advanced society, every government department would have one or more in-house methodology for most functions. e.g., recruitment, acquisition, awarding of contract, information system, etc. They are there to provide uniformity, consistency, structure, communication, standards, audit trails, compliance to government laws.

    • Julius

      It happens in a Democratic form of government. What should follow is the appropriate committee inviting him for some questions and answers. That;s the function. I do agree with you, its mostly bureaucratic bottlenecks.

  • Watch man

    The roads are all in the north, no equitable distribution. There are so many damaged federal roads in the south and this Mr Minister does not seem to see need to include them. What a country!

  • KBE

    Many things are wrong with the nation. Number 1 all the roads are in the north with Kaduna the seat of old northern region having 4 roads. 2. The contracts were awarded to prevent determined bidders according to the report. 3. Fashola has many petition from Lagos which were never investigated on this type situation where he sunk a borehole for 300 million etc. This has placed a big question mark on the EFCC led by Magu, Mr. magomago. 4. APC and Buhari have failed to convince the nation of their transparency and accountability. Things are being done the same old way despite the change mantra. Which way Nigeria.

  • Edwin

    Southern part of the country has the worst road conditions and 95% of the country resources are derived from there, yet all these road mentioned are from the North. Buhari has evil agenda but will fail woefully with his cohorts, Fashola inclusive.

  • Gary

    Poor Raji Fashola…so you learn firsthand now that all that glitters is not gold. Eight years running Lagos wasn’t enough so blind ambition drove you to Abuja to become “super-Minister”; growing hairs working while your Ogas dem junket abroad. Monkey dey work, baboon dey chop. But you’re happy and enjoying the job, not so?
    Now BPE, following due process, is second-guessing your contract awards which, even the most naive know, must factor in political influence and favours for party chieftains and associates.
    Don’t you just miss the days when you had the final word on who gets what, when and how as Lagos Governor? And to think you left that to subject yourself to this? And then, there is still the Power sector hanging on your neck. More power to you, pardon the pun.
    May God give you the strength to carry the unnecessary burden you freely chose.

    • Julius

      wow, really ? So, you cant serve in any capacity that you are qualified for because of ambition ? Who then will serve ?

    • tundemash

      So what is wrong in being a Minister ????????????

  • Agbi Precious

  • Rataya Tambai

    I always like using to words “Funny Guys” to ensure that I maintain some level of civility when commenting. Perhaps some people here need to review their “English Comprehension” lessons way back in secondary schools. To my understanding of the write-up, these 10 contracts, among many more, are the ones flagged by BPP. For some “Funny Guys” to portray that the chunk of the listed 10 are all in the north, not minding the fact that other road constructions (not listed here) are ongoing on in a similar state of approval in other parts of the country; for instance:

    – The second Niger bridge,
    – Rehabilitation of IRESAADU-IGBOAKA-ONIPANU Road in Oyo State,
    – Rehabilitation of Enugu – Port-hacourt Road Section III,
    – Rehabilitation of Outstanding Section of Onitsha-Enugu Expressway: Amasea – Enugu Road,
    – Construction of Ikemba Drive Spur on Oba-Okigwe Road Through Permanent Site of Nnamdi Azikiwe UTH in Anambra State,
    – Rehabilitation of Okija-Oguta-Imo State Border (19km) Route 406 in Anambra State,
    – Rehabilitation Of Spur From Onitsha-Owerri Road To Okija- Ihembosi-Afor Ukpor-Ebenator-Ezenifite In Nnewi South LGA In Anambra,
    – Rehabilitation of dual carriageway and roads from Upper Iweka to Zik R/about Dual Carriageway from Amawbia –Amansea in Anambra,
    – Extension of the Service lanes from R Niger Bridgehead,
    – Rehabilitation of Slip Roads at Upper Iweka Interchange in Anambra etc.,)

    I consider narrowing the scope of this discussion to only these 10 projects as regards included vs. excluded zones is not just unfair but also mischievous. It shows how some people think shallowly and further confirms their depth of ignorance. With this, I don’t even need to read posts by certain individuals in this forum because by far, we don’t share the same level of objective reasoning! Shikena….

    • GEJ FOREVER

      YOU ARE A LUNATIC LIAR …. THE FACTS ARE VERY CLEAR ….. NO CONTRACTOR ON ANY OF THESE ROADS YOU LISTED IN THE SOUTH HAS RECEIVED MOBILISATION.

      GOD PUNISH YOU

      • Rataya Tambai

        …. But you’ve been told that all the contractors listed for the 10 project above have been paid – heh? Anyway, I was brought up well and will never insult you. I however thank God that at least, by your response, you have confirmed that the contracts I listed, mostly in the SE were approved and awarded only that contractors have not been mobilized. That’s enough for me because that’s the point I want to make without insulting anyone!

        • Julius

          Regardless, the Minister should be called to answer some questions from the appropriate committee . I will also suggest that maybe he should take time-out and explain himself.

          • Rataya Tambai

            …..Sure, any query should should be answered by the person or groups it’s directed to. Absolutely!

          • Julius

            Indeed !!. Lets hear his explanations .

      • Rataya Tambai

        Ha ha ha ha ha…… I really am happy! Please, give me more insults, please!!!!

      • marcos avelino

        What happened under PASTOR Jonathan’s CRUSADER regime – useless hate filled moron

      • Gibson Bosah

        Always take ur drugs at 2hrs b4 u login

  • Rataya Tambai

    I always like using the words “Funny Guys” to ensure that I maintain some level of civility when commenting. Perhaps some people here need to review their “English Comprehension” lessons way back in secondary schools. To my understanding of the write-up, these 10 contracts, among many more, are the ones flagged by BPP. For some “Funny Guys” to portray that the chunk of the listed 10 are all in the north, not minding the fact that other road constructions (not listed here) are ongoing OR in a similar state of approval in other parts of the country; for instance:

    – The second Niger bridge,
    – Rehabilitation of IRESAADU-IGBOAKA-ONIPANU Road in Oyo State,
    – Rehabilitation of Enugu – Port-hacourt Road Section III,
    – Rehabilitation of Outstanding Section of Onitsha-Enugu Expressway: Amasea – Enugu Road,
    – Construction of Ikemba Drive Spur on Oba-Okigwe Road Through Permanent Site of Nnamdi Azikiwe UTH in Anambra State,
    – Rehabilitation of Okija-Oguta-Imo State Border (19km) Route 406 in Anambra State,
    – Rehabilitation Of Spur From Onitsha-Owerri Road To Okija- Ihembosi-Afor Ukpor-Ebenator-Ezenifite In Nnewi South LGA In Anambra,
    – Rehabilitation of dual carriageway and roads from Upper Iweka to Zik R/about Dual Carriageway from Amawbia –Amansea in Anambra,
    – Extension of the Service lanes from R Niger Bridgehead,
    – Rehabilitation of Slip Roads at Upper Iweka Interchange in Anambra etc.,)

    I consider narrowing the scope of this discussion to only these 10 projects as regards included vs. excluded zones is not just unfair but also mischievous. It shows how some people think shallowly and further confirms their depth of ignorance. With this, I don’t even need to read posts by certain individuals in this forum because by far, we don’t share the same level of objective reasoning! Shikena….

  • bib

    The NASS must do something about this BPP act. Imagine the procurement process that started since May last year and the contractors are yet to break the grounds. 9 good months wasted on just paperwork! what a waste from a 4year tenure!

    • Repost by Popular Demand

      Premium Times Editor,

      Raji Fashola: BORN TO STEAL

      In one word,
      Raji Fashola is incompetent. That’s not to overlook that he’s a rogue. He’d been
      declared wanted by the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission [ICPC] for
      financial crimes since 3rd September 2015. But President Buhari quickly appointed
      him as Minister for Works 27 days later to make it feasibly difficult for ICPC to arrest
      him for stealing. He was thus emboldened to continue his depredations and looting,
      in addition to the 800 billion proved missing in Lagos state treasury under his rogue
      regime and now presumptively stolen as a matter of law.

      In a normal country a creature
      like Raji Fashola with such proclivity for crookedness should never be in
      public service. But Nigeria is neither a normal country nor a rational order.
      That’s why ₦166 billion was virtually stolen again by the artifice Raji Fashola
      finessed under the guise of contract award. No feasibility study; no impact
      assessment on public works, no technical bids submitted for evaluation,
      bogus performance bond of 2% of contract value accepted in serial violation
      of legal rules, prudence and common sense. But that’s Raji Fashola for you –
      a boy once described by a public analyst as BORN TO STEAL.

      • Rataya Tambai

        Ha ha ha…. Another funny guy. The contracts have not even been awarded and yet, someone is here talking about Fashola has stolen N166 billion through the same contracts. Cheh! I wonder the kind school wey some people attend. Education no be just to speak, read and write grammar oooo, your number one upstairs must reason well, well! Anyhow shah, when someone’s reasoning is beclouded by hatred, anything can happen. Get well soon my brother as this your sickness don reach another level. I welcome your insults or anyone for that matter, in advance!!! Laugh!!

        • Augustine Ukah

          @ratayatambai:disqus

          YOU GET SENSE AT ALL? MUST THEFT BE COMPLETED BEFORE IT IS CALLED THEFT?

          A SCHEME TO DEFRAUD BY TRICKS IS CRIMINAL WITHOUT COMPLETING THE THEFT.

          • Patriotico222

            People should stop carrying rumours all over the place. I heard too many rumours today that
            Muhamadu Buhari may have or could have died and the rumours are being carried all over
            the place by the masses because they did not hear anything from Muhamadu Buhari since
            he was taken to the hospital in England four days ago. I am not saying that the rumours
            have no sense but the death of a president should not be rumoured lightly, not because
            a president cannot die or could not have died but because the health or death of a
            president should be treated with seriousness, rather than talked about in the bus
            or in the market by the masses who don’t know if he has or could have died.

      • Gibson Bosah

        Next time ends with #Copied

  • ayomi

    If it is true that Fasola only build these roads and bridges in the north, who is pulling the strings directing to serve only the north?

  • Tijani

    Fake Pastor VP Osinbajo should go slowly. His treacherous fingerprints are getting too obvious. He’s only been acting president for the few temporary days but is already attacking Fashola a fellow Yoruba via Premium Times. The devil finds mischief for idle hands, especially those afflicted with pull down syndrome who attack their kindred. Haba Osinbajo, you will not end well. As for Premium Times it has gone to the dogs. QED

  • Spoken word

    it looks like people like premium times want to sabotage this country, BPP raised queries then let the ministry respond. No need for for all this dramatic headline. We will never ever get anything done in this country with all these kind of distractions. Unless we want God himself to physically come to Nigeria to sort it out and we know God has more important things to do.

  • Lanre

    Fashola is going to come back to Lagos, empty handed with no achievement. Mark my words.

  • JonSnowIsBack

    The few pay per post Buhari supporters on here have no shame. They are here defending the corruption of Buhari and his cronies while the country burns. Shame!

  • Mamman Bako

    So this Fashola man who speaks with his ultra sugar-coated mouth about projects and problems is corruptly a poor administrator? PT thanks for blowing this fowl ynash.

  • FormerlyAPC

    “The construction of the roads and bridges, spread across the country, were appropriated for in the ministry’s 2016 budge”
    Indeed!!! Except the baby bridge in osun, which other road is in the South, who after all due to the soil topography and texture need constant rehabilitation of their roads?

    • SamPsalm

      The petition pertain to just 10 projects – not the whole projects in the Ministry! Are you suggesting that you want quota system to be applied in submitting contracts for verification at the BPE and also for queries to be equitably given to projects so as to reflect north and south? See me see wahala! What kind of minds are we developing in this country/

  • SamPsalm

    Good to see another agency try to do its work. Hope the Muslim community does not band together and orchestrate the sack of the BPE DG for daring to embarrass Fashola, a favourite son of the faith like the ‘pentecostal’ clan led by RCCG/Winners banded together and destroyed the garri of the former head of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria for daring to do his work as required under the law?

  • bashkano

    Let us pray that there is no hidden agenda to delay the deliverance of dividends of democracy to the people. Roads all over Nigeria are badly dilapidated, full of pot holes that have become death traps to innocent travelers. For goodness sake quicken solving whatever genuine issues are there so that work can start earnestly before the rains come in again.