Less than 25% of people living with HIV/AIDS in Edo have access to treatment – Minister

Less than a quarter of people living with HIV/AIDS in Edo State have access to anti-retroviral drugs, an official has said.

The Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, said that of the over 173,660 persons living with HIV/AIDS in the state, only 25,730 have access to antiretroviral treatment.

According to a press statement released on Thursday, the minister disclosed this during an advocacy visit to the Edo State Government House. He decried the high rate of people living with the virus in the state and the low rate of people that have access to care and treatment.

He added that the figure shows that there is still a wide gap between those who require care and treatment and those who can access it in the state.

Mr. Adewole, who was represented by the Director of Public Health, in the ministry, Evelyn Ngige, noted that the state spent N5 million on the State’s Sustainability Road Map, SRM for the disease in 2016.

He said the estimated project cost to implement the SRM in the state was about N271 million (N271,432,118).

He urged the Edo State government to earmark at least 0.5 to 1 per cent of its monthly federal allocation for the funding of HIV/AIDS SRM and the provision of relevant commodities in the state.

In his speech, the governor of the state, Godwin Obaseki, expressed the state government’s commitment in partnering with the National Agency for the Control of AIDS, NACA, in curbing the menace.

He said that his administration was committed to strengthening health systems to allow for effective management of diseases which include HIV/AIDs.

He added that a committee with representatives of NACA would be set up to come up with an Action Plan on the models and strategies for the effective management of the disease in the state.

“It is important that we contain HIV, but there are some key things we need to do. We need laboratories and the right management models to make it work,” he said

It would be recalled that in 2016, the Project Manager, Edo State Agency for the Control of HIV and AIDS, Marietu Binkola, said only about 16,000 people in the state were living with HIV virus.