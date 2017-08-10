Measles: 140 cases reported in Taraba ― Official

Taraba_State_map
Taraba

About 140 cases of measles have been reported across 10 local governments in Taraba state, an official said.

According a statement, Innocent Vakkai, the Commissioner of Health, on Wednesday told journalists that majority of those affected were children bellow five years, who had not been vaccinated.

He said the disease, a leading killer in developing countries like Nigeria, was showing a steady rise in Taraba.

According to him, Nigeria remains one of the countries most affected by measles, with many of the cases recorded in northern states including Taraba.

“Government had embarked on a massive measles campaign with more personnel trained and deployed to ensure wide and effective coverage,” he said.

“During the campaign, measles vaccination cards will be given to mothers to signify coverage. Children between nine and 59 months without the card will be considered not immunised,” he said.

Mr. Vakkai advised parents to make their children available for the exercise so as to rid the state of the disease.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.