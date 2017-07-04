Gombe builds N1 billion hospital for pregnant women, children

Related News

As part of efforts to improve the health of pregnant women and vulnerable children, the Gombe State Government has spent N1 billion in the construction of an ultra-modern hospital in the state capital.

The state commissioner for health, Kennedy Ishaya, disclosed this while speaking during the launching of ‘MamaYe E4A’ campaign in the state on Tuesday at the Maiduguri Hotel.

Mr. Ishaya explained that the hospital, which he said was the first of its kind in the north-east zone, was built at the cost of N500 million while the state spent an additional N500m to purchase equipment.

He said that the hospital which had been equipped with modern facilities can compete favourably with other health facilities across the country.

He noted that the state governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo, was committed to ensuring that vulnerable women and children got the best and affordable medical attention.

“Statistics have shown that the North-East region is losing women and children over preventable issues. The situation is not that bad in Gombe State because of the steps taken by the government,” he said.

He equally said that the state government in its determination to ensure access to health for all had expanded existing health facilities and also trained more skilled health workers. He said the government is currently training over 1000 nurses and midwives as proof of this assertion.

He commended the governor for upgrading the state-owned School of Nursing in Gombe as well as the School of Laboratory Technology, Kaltungo to Colleges of Nursing and Laboratory Technology respectively.

The commissioner hinted that plans are underway to elevate the College of Nursing in Gombe to a monotechnic to enhance the training of more skilled workers in the health sector.

Speaking at the event, the Country Director for Mamaye in Nigeria, Tunde Segun, who was represented by Fola Richie-Adewusi, said Mamaye is currently running similar campaigns in five other African countries.

Gombe Women Children hospital

He noted that the organisation typically drives accountability in public expenditure towards the efficient use of resources.

“Mamaye is not a project but a campaign that everyone is expected to play a role in. The key issue in Mamaye is keeping MNH in the spotlight,” the country director said.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the 2014 World Health Organisation (WHO) report pegs maternal mortality rate in Nigeria at 560 deaths per 100,000 live births, with the north east having the highest maternal mortality rate of 1,549 deaths.

The north-east also has the highest death rate of under-five children with 260 per 1000.