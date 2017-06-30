Nigerian hospital quarantines patient discharging blood

Related News

A patient discharging blood through mouth and nose has been isolated at the Damaturu Specialists’ Hospital, Yobe.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that the male patient, who was admitted on Friday, had blood coming out of his mouth and nose.

A hospital staff who refused his name mentioned in press said sample of the patient’s blood had been taken to Lagos for laboratory analysis.

The staff said “it is too early to say whether it is a case of Lassa fever or not because we had a similar case some weeks ago which tested negative.”

The staff added that adequate precautionary measures had been taken to avoid contact, pending the outcome of the test.

(NAN)