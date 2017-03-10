My community loses 5 pregnant women monthly – District Head

Related News

Danlami Barde, the District Head of Jagindi Tasha of Godogodo Chiefdom, Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State, says the community loses not less than five pregnant women monthly due to lack of access to healthcare services.

Mr. Barde disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria at the side line of a six-day workshop organised by the state office of the National Orientation Agency, NOA, and UNICEF on Friday in Kachia.

The traditional ruler said, for instance, five women died in January on their way to Kafanchan General Hospital for delivery.

He explained that the area has only a clinic with no qualified health officer to ensure safe delivery, adding that women have to travel to Kafanchan to give birth.

“As a result, pregnant women from our community lost their lives while struggling to access nearby hospitals.

“In our case, Kafanchan general hospital happens to be the nearby hospital, but it is more than 35 kilometres from Jagindi Tasha,” he explained.

The district head called on the state government to look into the issue and construct a general hospital in Jagindi.

“Otherwise our women would continue to die from pregnancy related complications,” he said.

NAN reports that 150 traditional rulers attended the workshop organised to enlist their support in propagating Essential Family Practices to curb infant and maternal deaths.

(NAN)