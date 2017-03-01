Woman tests positive to Lassa fever in Borno

Related News

Local health officials in Borno on Wednesday confirmed a case of Lassa Fever in Zabarmari village, Jere Local Government Area of the state.

According to WHO, Lassa fever is an acute viral haemorrhagic illness caused by Lassa virus transmitted to humans from contacts with food or household items contaminated with rodent excreta.

The state Commissioner for Health, Haruna Mshelia, at an emergency press conference said a 32-year old woman who resides in the village near the state capital had been diagnosed as having the fever.

“The victim fell sick last week and was admitted at a government hospital in Maiduguri, where a sample of her blood was taken to Lagos for test, after which results showed positive to the virus”, Mr. Mshelia said.

He however assured that he situation had been brought under control and that the victim “is responding to treatment”.

He said the health ministry had summoned all stakeholders, including traditional rulers “to sensitize the public on the need to ensure proper sanitation and avoid eating of rodents, especially rats”.