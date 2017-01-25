Nigerian govt delivers N4.3 billion health, nutrition items to north-east

Related News

The Federal Ministry of Health has delivered materials worth N4.334 billion to Borno State to flag off the Health and Nutrition Emergency Response Initiative of the federal government in the north-east.

According to a press statement by the ministry on Wednesday, the initiative was to fulfil President Muhammadu Buhari’s promise to the people of the zone.

During the flag off ceremony, essential medical materials and other supplies, including vehicles, were handed over to the Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima.

The Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, at the ceremony praised President Buhari for providing leadership and taking ownership of providing adequate health care services for the citizens with the support of development partners.

“Gone are the days when development partners were on the driving seat of providing care for the citizenry”, he said.

Mr. Adewole, however, called on the officials of the Borno State Ministry of Health and the volunteers to ensure judicious use of the items provided.

He said that the items were to be distributed to the people free of charge and should not be sold or found in the market.

He warned that anyone caught in untoward activities with the items would face the wrath of the law.

Governor Shettima, while commending the Federal Government for fulfilling its promises to people of the zone, promised to put in place a transparent and accountability structure to ensure that the items are solely used for the people.

He also appreciated the Nigerian Armed Forces for restoring peace in Borno State, stating that the recent accidental bombing in the state by the military was an act of God which Borno people had put behind them.

While visiting the state’s drugs store under construction, Bonishek IDP camp and the Green House project of the state government, the governor said the state will be an envy of others soon.

He said “Keeping with the tempo of the ongoing rehabilitation, reconstruction and resettlement that is ongoing in Borno State, in less than five years, Borno State will be an envy of other states in the country.”