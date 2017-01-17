Doctors threaten not to treat Nigerian police officers, their families

Related News

The Commissioner of Police in Zamfara, Shaba Alkali, has pleaded with doctors to rescind their decision of withdrawing medical services to police and their family members in the state.

Mr. Alkali made the plea in Gusau, while reacting to the Nigeria Medical Association, NMA, directive to its members to withdraw medical services to the Police.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Tijjani Abubakar, Chairman, and Mannir Bature, Secretary of the association, on Monday directed the doctors to immediately withdraw medical services to the police.

They said in a statement that doctors would not attend to any policeman in the state following the alleged assault on a doctor who was on official duty in August 2016.

Mr. Alkali said the doctors’ action was too harsh, adding that they did not discuss the issue with him.

“Since they know I am new in the state, they should have come for a discussion before taking any action, more especially when women and children are involved,” he said.

Mr. Alkali said that he had directed his deputy to immediately arrange a meeting with the doctors on Wednesday in order to resolve the matter amicably.

(NAN)