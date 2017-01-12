Kano, Kaduna must account for donor funds on immunization – Dangote

Related News

The Chairman of Dangote Foundation, Aliko Dangote, has given the Kano and Kaduna States Government until March 31 to produce an audit report of how funds donated by his foundation and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for polio immunization in the state last year were spent.

He said this was to ensure accountability and transparency in the management of the funds released under a tripartite agreement involving the state and the two foundations.

“All expenditure in the exercise must be verified by external auditors and the report tendered to partners in the tripartite agreement by the end of next March 31,” Mr. Dangote said Tuesday evening during a video conference at Government House, Kano.

The conference involved the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, co-chair of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates, Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufa’i, officials of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency and other development partners.

He also stressed the need for the state government to pay more attention to collation of quality-assured data in respect of the exercise because of its significance in decision making.

Mr. Dangote however commended the state government for providing world-class cold chains, and urged the government to continue to work closely with traditional authorities and local government officials to achieve a Polio free society.

In his comments, Mr. Gates lauded the Kano and Kaduna state governments on the war against polio, stressing that total eradication of the disease is possible if the states maintained their zeal.

While also stressing the need for accountability in managing donor funds released for immunization, Mr. Gates advised both states to ensure timely release of funds to the basket fund, to keep things moving.

On his part, Governor Ganduje said “although a milestone has been reached recently in immunization in the state, which hitherto was the chief host of Polio, Kano state government will emphasize public enlightenment and cooperation with religious and traditional leaders to make the set goal achievable”.

He thanked the foundations and other donor agencies for supporting Kano to attain landmarks on immunization and maternal/child health.

In his remarks, Mr. El-Rufa’i requested scientific devices to help Nigeria generate accurate and comprehensive data for immunization and other development purposes.

He assured that his state would duly provide its audited 2016 immunization report.

Dangote and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundations had in 2012 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kano State government on routine immunization. The tripartite accord was meant to lapse in 2015 but was extended by one year.

Kaduna state government signed a similar agreement with the foundations in 2015.