Nigeria disease control agency to train field epidemiologists for early disease detection

Field epidemiologists from across Nigeria and beyond would be gathering in Abuja for a three-day training on public health disease detection to prevent epidemics.

The training with theme “Strengthening One Health Through Field Epidemiology” will start on Wednesday, July 5.

A press statement by the ministry of health stated that the training will be conducted by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Nigeria Field Epidemiology and Laboratory Training Programme (NFELTP).

It will serve as a forum for both agencies to host their Second Annual Scientific Conference to provide a strategic platform for public health professionals.

During the conference, participants will have the opportunity to share their scientific work with key stakeholders and to drive a One Health agenda for public health.

The conference will also provide a training opportunity for the Field Epidemiology residents and graduates as well as all other colleagues working in intervention epidemiology on scientific communication, providing them an opportunity for epidemiological networking and partnership and a platform to engage strategically on public health issues.

The Executive Director, NCDC, Chikwe Ihekweazu, said the Local Organising Committee of the conference aims to build on the successes of the maiden conference and offer an engaging platform for all key stakeholders in the public health sector.

He said NCDC, Federal Ministries of Health, Agriculture and Rural Development, University of Ibadan, Ahmadu Bello University, and the African Field Epidemiology Network (AFENET), are all working together to develop public health capacity, strengthen health systems and respond to disease epidemics and other priority public health problems in the Nigeria and beyond.

The key target audience at the training are Senior health officials, universities, subject-matter experts and the wider public health community alongside the NFELTP trainees and graduates.

Oral and poster presentations, an NFELTP Alumni meeting and a Zoonoses workshop make up some of the highlights of the event.

NFELTP was established in October 2008 to develop a self-sustaining institutionalised capacity to train public health leaders in field epidemiology and field-oriented public health laboratory practice.

The programme also provides epidemiological services to the public health system at Federal, State, and Local levels.

Key note presentations are expected to be delivered at the training by Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu the National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer of the NCDC, Dr Kariuki Njenga, Country Director of the Washington State University Global Health Programme in Kenya, Dr. Ebere Okereke, a global health consultant from Public Health England, Professor Oladipo Aboderin of the Department of Medical Microbiology and Parasitology, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State and Dr. Akindele Olupelumi Adebiyi of the College of Medicine, University of Ibadan.