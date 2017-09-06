Thousands of Indonesians join anti-Myanmar rally in Jakarta

Related News

Thousands of Indonesians, led by Islamist groups, held a rally near the Myanmar Embassy in Jakarta on Wednesday to protest against the treatment of Rohingya Muslims.

The protest was also to demand for the snapping of ties between the two countries.

Indonesia has the world’s largest population of Muslims and there have been several anti-Myanmar protests in Jakarta and the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur over the treatment by Buddhist-majority of roughly 1.1 million Rohingyas.

Roads were blocked and barbed wire barriers put up around the embassy, in a leafy district of the capital, which was patrolled by police in riot gear who set up water cannons.

Some protesters chanted “Allahu Akbar’’ (God is Greatest), while others shouted slogans such as “Slaughter Myanmar’’ and “Burn the embassy’’.

Buddhists should respect Muslims in Myanmar in the same way that Muslims respected Buddhists in Indonesia, one speaker told the crowd, using a loud-hailer.

Almost 125,000 Rohingyas have been forced to flee clashes between Rohingya insurgents and the army in Myanmar’s north-western state of Rakhine.

Tens of thousands have crossed the border into neighbouring Bangladesh.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, met Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and top security officials this week to urge a halt to the bloodshed.

Marsudi also visited Dhaka, capital of Bangladesh, to tackle the crisis.

Some protesters at the Jakarta rally called for the expulsion of the Myanmar ambassador over the issue, as well as for diplomatic ties between the two countries to be severed.

Myanmar embassy staff would be safe, however, said a foreign ministry spokesperson, Armanatha Nasir.

“It is the responsibility of the host countries to ensure the safety of all diplomatic missions and their personnel, Indonesia takes this responsibility seriously,’’ the spokesperson said.

At the weekend, a petrol bomb was thrown at the embassy causing a small fire.

Indonesian police have also pledged to bar Islamist groups from staging a rally on Friday at the Borobudur Buddhist temple in central Java to protest against the treatment of Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslims.

(Reuters/NAN)