World leaders, UN, participants from 120 countries to discuss global peace in South Korea in September

Related News

Amid global tension, world leaders, United Nations officials and participants from about 120 countries will in September converge on Seoul, the South Korean capital, to discuss cooperation for global peace building under the auspices of the 3rd Annual Commemoration of the World Alliance of Religions’ Peace (WARP) Summit.

The event, which holds from September 17 to 19, is being organised by Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL), a non-governmental organisation under the UN Department of Public Information, in association with International Peace Youth Group (IPYG) and International Women’s Peace Group (IWPG).

The annual peace summit since 2014 brings together political and religious leaders, heads of women’s and youth groups, civil society, and the press from around the world and provides a platform for discussion and cooperation for peace.

A statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES by Jackie Kim, the press officer of the Seoul-based HWPL on Thursday, said during the 2017 summit “more than 1,000 global figures from 120 countries are expected to participate in discussing establishing collaborative governance between governments and civil societies for implementation of the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW), development of education as a culture of peace, and promotion of interfaith harmony.”

It added, “Former presidents, ministers, UN officials, justices, heads of civic groups, leaders of women, youth, and religions, and journalists will have in-depth discussions in groups on the topics: the direction of peace education for sustainable peace, the role of media in spreading a culture of peace and ways to build a global media network, and the way to foster peaceful harmony amongst religions.

“Region-specific meetings are also planned for the implementation of peace projects in collaboration between governments and civil society groups. Each representative from each sector discusses ways to develop action plans for peace-building that can best reflect the cultural and social environment in the region.”

Speaking on the significance of the peace education, the statement quoted the Chairman of HWPL, Man Hee Lee, as saying that “In order for everyone to become a messenger of peace, spreading a culture of peace and peace education by the development of peace materials and training of peace leaders are important.”

The Chairwoman of IWPG, Nam Hee Kim, also highlighted the power of women for achieving peace saying “3.6 billion of women, half of the world’s population, have the power to lead humanity to the world of peace. If we cannot use our potential, we can never achieve a peaceful world.”

The world women leaders, the statement said, are expected to make one voice to transform the DPCW into a legally binding form for the cessation of war in ‘2017 IWPG Network Forum’.

It said along with various sessions, a peace festival with 100,000 participants and local citizens would also be held on the second day of the summit.

With the slogan ‘Together for Peace as Messenger of Peace’, cultural performances by 8,000 youth will be shown to convey the core messages of peace as a culture in the global community.