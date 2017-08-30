JUST IN: Hurricane Harvey makes second landfall

Related News

Hurricane Harvey on Wednesday made a second landfall near the Louisiana-Texas border, latching the axis with rainfalls.

The National Hurricane Centre in the United States said the landfall had been downgraded to a tropical storm, but still warned that it could wrought “catastrophic and life-threatening flooding.”

Houston and other cities across Texas are still reeling from the impact of massive downpours caused by Harvey went it first struck last weekend.

The latest storm landed around 5:00 a.m. Eastern Time, the U.S. NHC said.

Two people were killed when a tree fell onto a truck in Jackson County, Texas, an area that was “particularly hard hit” by the storm, local officials said.

Louisiana has reportedly ramped up its emergency resources, doubling up on high water vehicles, boats and helicopters on duty.

The storm has already set a record, pouring 51.88 inches of rain in some parts of Texas, according to the NHC.

President Donald Trump was on ground to access the damage in Texas on Tuesday, touring emergency efforts in Corpus Christi and Austin with his wife, Melania.