Trump visits hurricane-ravaged Texas, says premature to congratulate local officials

President Donald Trump has arrived Corpus Christi, Texas, one of the cities pummelled by Hurricane Harvey over the weekend.

Mr. Trump arrived at the South Texas city with his wife, Melanie, at midday local time. He immediately left with Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who had been coordinating activities on ground alongside Federal Emergency Management Agency, FEMA.

“We won’t say congratulations. We don’t want to do that…we’ll congratulate each other when it’s all finished,” Mr. Trump said in a live press briefing with officials.

The president was assured of a robust emergency response by Mr. Abbott and FEMA officials.

After the visit to Corpus Christi, the Trumps are expected to travel to Austin, Texas capital, to participate in a tour of the Emergency Operations Center there.

A record rainfall of 49 inches had been recorded in Texas as a result of the massive Hurricane Harvey. More than $40 billion in damages have been estimated by insurance companies.

The president’s trip had been criticised in some quarters as coming too early, and could complicate relief efforts.

But Mr. Trump, in an apparent bid to avoid the mistakes of former President George Bush during Hurricane Katrina, insisted on making the trip in order to identify with the people of the state.