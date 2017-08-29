Trump visits hurricane-ravaged Texas, says premature to congratulate local officials

President Trump [Photo: The Boston Globe]
President Trump [Photo: The Boston Globe]

President Donald Trump has arrived Corpus Christi, Texas, one of the cities pummelled by Hurricane Harvey over the weekend.

Mr. Trump arrived at the South Texas city with his wife, Melanie, at midday local time. He immediately left with Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who had been coordinating activities on ground alongside Federal Emergency Management Agency, FEMA.

“We won’t say congratulations. We don’t want to do that…we’ll congratulate each other when it’s all finished,” Mr. Trump said in a live press briefing with officials.

The president was assured of a robust emergency response by Mr. Abbott and FEMA officials.

After the visit to Corpus Christi, the Trumps are expected to travel to Austin, Texas capital, to participate in a tour of the Emergency Operations Center there.

A record rainfall of 49 inches had been recorded in Texas as a result of the massive Hurricane Harvey. More than $40 billion in damages have been estimated by insurance companies.

The president’s trip had been criticised in some quarters as coming too early, and could complicate relief efforts.

But Mr. Trump, in an apparent bid to avoid the mistakes of former President George Bush during Hurricane Katrina, insisted on making the trip in order to identify with the people of the state.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • lorlar

    My conclusion is that people are difficult to please. Period