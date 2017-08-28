U.S. Navy recover remains of all 10 sailors missing after collision

Related News

The U.S. Navy said on Sunday it had recovered the remains of all 10 sailors, who went missing when their destroyer collided with an oil tanker off Singapore on August 21.

U.S. Navy and Marine Corps divers recovered the remains of all the missing USS John S McCain sailors, the U.S. 7th Fleet said in a statement.

Divers had been searching for the sailors inside damaged compartments of the ship.

Four U.S. ships in the Japan-based 7th Fleet have been involved in collisions since January, and the Navy last week dismissed the commander of the fleet Vice Adm., Joseph Aucoin.

In June, the USS Fitzgerald collided with a cargo ship off Japan, resulting in the deaths of seven U.S. sailors.

An operational pause was declared for U.S. fleets worldwide and a comprehensive review of the 7th Fleet will take place through August 28.

Aucoin’s removal did not represent a specific finding of fault but was in line with the Navy’s tradition of removing commanders when confidence in them is lost.

Aucoin had been scheduled to retire in September, news reports said.

Phil Sawyer, a rear admiral, who was already nominated and confirmed for the position and promoted to vice admiral, assumed command of the fleet.(dpa/NAN)