No cold war between Russia, U.S. – Russian deputy FM

Russia and the U.S. are not in state of cold war despite Washington’s attempts to impose its will on Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

“I do not think that we are engaged in a new ‘cold war’ because there no reasons for the ‘cold war’ in its old sense – there is no confrontation between systems, ideologies, [there is] no fight for the domination of ideas,” Mr. Ryabkov said.

At the same time, he pointed out that the U.S. was trying to impose its will on Russia.

“Unfortunately, there are increasing attempts of the United States to dictate its will in relations with Russia and to make our country change its political course, also with the use of the banned methods,” Mr. Ryabkov added.

Mr. Ryabkov also said Russia hopes that its contacts with the U.S. on strategic stability, arms control and non-proliferation of weapons of weapons of mass destruction remain.

Speaking to Japanese and Chinese media outlets, the Russian official said that strategic stability, arms control and non-proliferation of weapons of weapons of mass destruction were the topics where Moscow-Washington dialogue was possible.

“Unfortunately, the dialogue is extremely slow under the new administration, but we hope that in near future the corresponding contacts will resume,” he added.

He said talks between Moscow and Washington on returning Russia’s diplomatic property in the U.S. are neither being held at the moment nor are expected in the future.

“Regarding the diplomatic property, I have to state with great regret that after the adoption of the legislation … the possibility for the return of this property without a separate decision of the U.S. Congress is reduced, in fact, to zero.

“We are not conducting any negotiations on this topic,” Ryabkov told Japanese and Chinese media outlets in an interview.

The deputy minister noted that the administration of Barack Obama and a group of politicians “in a fit of emotions … created new unprecedented circumstances in our relations …

“Therefore, I do not foresee any negotiations on this issue.”

(Sputnik/NAN)