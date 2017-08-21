U.S. to temporarily stop Naval operations worldwide after McCain crash – Commander

The U.S. warship collided with a merchant vessel.
The U.S. Navy will temporarily stop operations worldwide amid series of collisions, the most recent between the destroyer John S. McCain and a merchant ship, Chief of Naval Operations, John Richardson said.

Mr. Richardson, an admiral, in a video message posted to Twitter on Monday, said: “this trend demands more forceful action. As such I’ve directed an operational pause be taken in all of our fleets around the world.”

Earlier on Monday, Defence Secretary James Mattis said Mr. Richardson had ordered a “broader inquiry” into the collision as well as the June incident in which the U.S. destroyer Fitzgerald struck a merchant vessel off the coast of Japan.

Richardson said the review will examine the process of training and certifying forces, operational tempo, maintenance trends and other areas to determine the root cause of the incidents.

The probe would also look at how tactical and navigational personnel are trained and verified, Richardson added.

Seven Navy personnel were killed in the Fitzgerald collision, and the ship’s commander was relieved of duty on Friday.

