China opposes Trump, says Venezuela can solve own problems

A few days after President Donald Trump suggested the United States could use force to resolve the Venezuelan political crisis, China has called for non-interference.

The present crisis in Venezuela should be resolved by its own government and people, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday.

According to Mr. Wang, China will not interfere in other countries’ domestic affairs.

He made the comments during a meeting with Bolivia’s Foreign Minister Fernando Mamani.

“Parties in Venezuela should find an appropriate resolution through dialogue and within the framework of law.

“History has proven that imposed pressure and interference from outside will not help to settle crisis,” Mr. Wang said.

President Donald Trump of the U.S. had said he would not rule out use of force in Venezuela to resolve the political crisis there.

President Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela has arrested scores of opposition members and protesters calling for his exit. He also conducted a controversial election boycotted by the opposition that could lead to a new constitution for the oil-rich country.

During the Tuesday meeting, Mr. Wang and his Bolivian counterpart hailed the two countries’ present bilateral ties and pledged to facilitate cooperation in various fields.

Mr. Mamani is on a working visit to China from August 10 to 16 at the invitation of Mr. Wang.