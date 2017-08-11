Minister injured by falling tree while on vacation in Italy

size=708x398

Diana Golze, the Social Affairs Minister for the German state of Brandenburg, was injured by a falling tree while on vacation in northern Italy, Ministry spokesperson, Marina Ringel, said on Friday.

According to Ringel, the incident happened on Thursday when a storm hit the campsite where the minister was staying.

Golze was taken to hospital and operated on immediately, and is said to be recovering well.

Since November 2014, the 42-year-old Golze has been Brandenburg’s minister of employment, social affairs, health, women and family.

(dpa/NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.