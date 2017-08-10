Saudi Arabia jails man 13 years for criticising state policies

Related News

A Saudi court on Wednesday sentenced a citizen to 13 years in jail for promoting Hezbollah in his Friday sermons, Sabq local online news has reported.

The court ruled that the convict in his sermons criticised Gulf and Arab countries as well as the domestic and foreign policies of Saudi Arabia.

It added that the convict, through his sermons preached against Saudi law which banned Friday sermons capable of inciting the people against the policies of the state.

The convict was also accused of posting his sermons on his website.

Besides the sentence, the court ordered that the website be shut down and imposed 13 years travel ban on the convict after serving his penalty.

(Xinhua/NAN)