Saudi Arabia jails man 13 years for criticising state policies

IMG_20170810_060544

A Saudi court on Wednesday sentenced a citizen to 13 years in jail for promoting Hezbollah in his Friday sermons, Sabq local online news has reported.

The court ruled that the convict in his sermons criticised Gulf and Arab countries as well as the domestic and foreign policies of Saudi Arabia.

It added that the convict, through his sermons preached against Saudi law which banned Friday sermons capable of inciting the people against the policies of the state.

The convict was also accused of posting his sermons on his website.

Besides the sentence, the court ordered that the website be shut down and imposed 13 years travel ban on the convict after serving his penalty.

(Xinhua/NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.