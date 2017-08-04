U.S. military probes torture claims at Cameroon base

FILE - Cameroon's army soldiers deploy against the Nigerian Islamist group Boko Haram in Dabanga, northern Cameroon, June 17, 2014. [Photo Credit: VOA]
FILE - Cameroon's army soldiers deploy against the Nigerian Islamist group Boko Haram in Dabanga, northern Cameroon, June 17, 2014. [Photo Credit: VOA]

The U.S. military has opened an inquiry into allegations of torture and murder of suspected Boko Haram militants at a Cameroonian army base used extensively by American troops, a spokesman said on Friday.

Rights group, Amnesty International, in July said it had documented 101 cases of arbitrary arrest and torture by Cameroonian troops charged with fighting the Nigeria-based jihadist group between 2013 and 2017.

Eighty of the cases occurred at the elite Rapid Intervention Battalion headquarters at Salak, in Cameroon’s Far North region, which has been hit hard by spill over from the eight-year insurgency in neighbouring Nigeria.

French and U.S. troops have been operating out of Salak for several years, with Amnesty saying it had video evidence proving “regular presence of U.S. personnel in numerous locations across the base”.

Mark Cheadle, a spokesman for the U.S. military’s Germany-based Africa Command, said a “commander’s inquiry” had been set up, although he was unable to provide details of its progress.

Boko Haram attacks have killed more than 20,000 people and displaced 2.7 million in northeast Nigeria and adjacent areas of Chad, Niger and Cameroon.

(Reuters/NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.