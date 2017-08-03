Polish government condemns attack on Israeli football team

The Polish Government on Thursday condemned the attack by a group of hooligans on members of the Israeli Football Club, Hapoel Petah Tikva near Warsaw, which the Israeli embassy said was motivated by anti-semitism.

Two people were injured on Wednesday, when a group of masked hooligans attacked the Israeli team after an exhibition game with the local MKS Ciechanow, some 74 km (46 miles) away from Warsaw.

“The Israeli embassy in Warsaw has been shocked and saddened by the news of another anti-semitic incident,’’ Michal Sobelman, spokesman of the embassy, said.

“These ‘pseudo-fans’ not only harm good Polish-Israeli relations, but first of all they are damaging Poland’s image abroad,” Sobelman said.

Polish Government spokesman, Rafal Bochenek, said that police were investigating the incident and would detain those responsible.

“We strongly condemn aggression and violence against any person,” Bochenek said in a statement.

Around 20,000 Jewish people are estimated to live in Poland.

About three million Polish Jews were murdered in the Holocaust during World War 11.

(Reuters/NAN)

